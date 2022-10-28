Austin Aune was quick with an answer this week when it came to where the Mean Green feel like they stand in the race for a spot in the Conference USA title game heading into a showdown with Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green were in a tie for the top spot in the league standings last week before falling to UTSA in a battle of C-USA unbeatens.
UNT is a game back of the Roadrunners now, but that hasn’t changed its outlook heading into another crucial game against WKU on Saturday.
The Mean Green (4-4) and the Hilltoppers (5-3) enter the week in a tie for second place in the C-USA standings at 3-1.
“We definitely feel like we’re in contention,” Aune said. “This is our biggest game because it’s next, but we’re also both 3-1. It’s an important game as far as the conference standings. We have to go 1-0 each week to give ourselves a chance to play in the conference championship game.”
Reaching the title game was one of UNT’s goals heading into a season that saw C-USA change the alignment of the league.
The league did away with its East and West Divisions after three teams left for the Sun Belt, leaving 11 teams to compete for a spot in the championship game. The top two teams in the standings will get in.
UTSA has the inside track after beating UNT and WKU on its way to a 4-0 start.
UNT coach Seth Littrell wouldn’t address the idea of Saturday’s game being a do-or-die situation for UNT’s title hopes, but he did acknowledge its importance in the wake of last week’s loss to UTSA.
The Mean Green suffered a heartbreaker when their biggest rival in C-USA scored with 15 seconds left to pull out a 31-27 win.
“We’ve had our backs up against the wall before,” Littrell said. “Through some of those experiences, maturing, learning and growing, you get through it.”
UNT is hoping that growth will help it pull out a key game against WKU. The Mean Green held UTSA quarterback Frank Harris in check most of the way and limited him to 238 passing yards, well under his average of 328.6 yards per game heading into the day.
UNT will face another one of C-USA’s top quarterbacks on Saturday in Austin Reed. The graduate transfer from Division II West Florida ranks eighth nationally with an average of 305.5 passing yards per game.
“We’ve got to get in his face and put pressure on him,” UNT defensive tackle Roderick Brown said. “We can’t allow him to get comfortable in the pocket and get the ball to his receivers because those guys can get open.”
WKU has six players who have scored at least two receiving touchdowns and could be a challenge for UNT, which is allowing 283.4 passing yards per game.
Getting its running game back on track is just as big of a concern for UNT as slowing down Reed and WKU’s receivers.
The Mean Green entered their game against UTSA ranked sixth nationally with an average of 251.3 rushing yards per game. They managed 22 yards on 21 carries in their loss to UTSA.
Teams have tried to stack the line of scrimmage to slow down UNT throughout the season. The Mean Green found a way to run the ball anyway most of the time before running into UTSA.
UNT did capitalize on the Roadrunners’ approach by hitting on a few deep shots in the passing game. Aune threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, but there is little doubt the Mean Green would like to get their running game rolling again.
Reaching that goal would certainly take pressure off Aune, who is averaging 252.1 passing yards per game and has 20 touchdowns on the season.
UNT nearly rode Aune’s arm to a win over UTSA last week. His 1-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Johnson with 1:38 left put the Mean Green in position to knock off one of the teams that played in last season’s C-USA title game.
That opportunity slipped away when UTSA scored late. UNT will get a second chance against the team the Roadrunners beat for the C-USA championship on Saturday when it takes on the Hilltoppers.
Key matchup
UNT CB Ridge Texada vs. WKU WR Malachi Corley
UNT struggled to contain UTSA’s receivers late in the Roadrunners’ win last week. Oscar Cardenas caught a 33-yard pass down the middle on UTSA’s game-winning drive that De’Corian Clark capped with a 10-yard touchdown grab.
Frank Harris threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns against UNT, which has given up 16 passing touchdowns on the season.
WKU has six players with at least 125 receiving yards who are capable of giving UNT problems, including Malachi Corley. The sophomore has 50 catches for 606 yards and six touchdowns on the year.
UNT will turn to a host of solid players in its secondary in the hope of containing Corley and the rest of WKU’s receivers, including Ridge Texada. The sophomore has three interceptions and 12 pass breakups on the season.
Texada has made play after play for UNT and will be looking to bounce back after he lost a one-on-one battle with Clark on UTSA’s game-winning touchdown last week.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. WKU’s defense
UNT heads into its game against WKU averaging 222.6 rushing yards per game behind running backs Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III.
Adeyi has 559 rushing yards on the season, while Adaway has added 548 yards.
UTSA shut down both last week when Aune powered UNT’s offense. There’s only one team in C-USA that is tougher against the run than UTSA, and that’s WKU. The Hilltoppers are allowing 134.3 rushing yards per game.
WKU has held each of its last two opponents — Middle Tennessee and UAB — to 17 points.
Edge: WKU
UNT’s defense vs. WKU’s offense
The Mean Green played a terrific game defensively for three quarters of their game against UTSA before allowing 21 points in the fourth quarter.
UTSA barely picked up a key first down on a fourth-and-2 play in the closing seconds on a pass from Harris to Zakhari Franklin.
UNT is allowing 34.5 points per game and will face a challenge in WKU’s offense that leans on Austin Reed and his receivers. Corley is one of two WKU receivers with at least 600 receiving yards on the year. Daewood Davis has 636 yards and five touchdowns.
Edge: WKU
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Be ready to play emotionally
UNT suffered one of its more disheartening losses in recent memory last week when it fell to UTSA after seemingly having the game won. The Mean Green must regroup in a week when they also have to travel across the country. That could be easier said than done.
Get the running game going
The Mean Green are a whole lot better offensively when they run the ball effectively. UNT is coming off a dismal outing running the ball in its loss to UTSA when it averaged 1.0 yards per carry. The Mean Green must improve behind a veteran line.
Slow down WKU in the passing game
UNT has struggled to contain top quarterbacks all season and will face another on Saturday in Reed, who had 21 touchdown passes on the season. The Mean Green can’t afford to allow the Hilltoppers to find a rhythm in the passing game.
Win the key-play battle
One of the big reasons UNT fell to UTSA was that the Roadrunners came up with big plays in key spots throughout the game. UTSA converted a fourth down on its game-winning touchdown drive. UNT can’t afford a repeat in key spots against WKU.