North Texas defensive tackle Enoch Jackson celebrates after sacking UTSA quarterback Frank Harris last week. UNT will face Western Kentucky on Saturday on the road.

Austin Aune was quick with an answer this week when it came to where the Mean Green feel like they stand in the race for a spot in the Conference USA title game heading into a showdown with Western Kentucky.

The Mean Green were in a tie for the top spot in the league standings last week before falling to UTSA in a battle of C-USA unbeatens.

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his staff stand on the sideline during the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium earlier this season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

