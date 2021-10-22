North Texas running backs coach Patrick Cobbs remembers one key tenet of UNT’s game plan back in 2003 when the Mean Green faced Troy at Fouts Field.
Run away from DeMarcus Ware.
“We knew we had our hands full,” said Cobbs, a UNT Hall of Fame running back. “North Texas has faced some good linemen over the years. It’s hard to argue he isn’t the best one.”
“There’s a reason he was drafted in the first round.”
UNT has faced plenty of talented players in Denton who went on to the NFL. Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson and UTSA’s Marcus Davenport come to mind.
The Mean Green will face another, who might be the highest-profile NFL prospect to come through town since Ware, on Saturday in Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
The junior is projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, just like Ware was when he went to the Dallas Cowboys to start his memorable career.
“He’s extremely talented,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s accurate with the football. When things break down, he can make plays with his legs.”
“There’s a reason he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country.”
UNT’s hopes to break a five-game losing streak and get its season back on track will rest largely on its ability to contain Willis. Liberty’s top player is highly motivated heading into the Flames’ showdown with UNT (1-5) after a rare off day in a loss to Louisiana-Monroe last week.
Willis threw three interceptions in a 31-28 loss to the Warhawks that dropped Liberty to 5-2 on the season.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was, but it was definitely bad,” Willis said of his performance. “You can’t turn the ball over. If I could take back 10 plays, I could have had a pretty good game. I have to handle those situations a little differently and make the right decisions.”
Willis hopes to make those corrections against a UNT defense that struggled in a 49-21 loss to Marshall last week. The Mean Green are allowing 35.0 points per game.
“It’s about hustle and effort,” UNT defensive lineman Caleb Colvin said of the Mean Green’s plan to contain Willis. “Guys are going to miss tackles. That’s football. It’s important to get around the ball, stay in pass rush lanes and wrap up.”
That plan will give the Mean Green the best chance to keep Willis contained when he inevitably slips out of a tackle or two.
“We’re not naive to the fact we’re not going to shut him down.” Littrell said. “That’s not the way it works. He’s a great quarterback and has a lot of weapons around him.”
“They’re going to make their plays.”
Willis has made several in every game Liberty has played. He’s thrown for 1,462 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 655 yards and nine touchdowns.
Willis was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school in Georgia and signed with Auburn before transferring to Liberty and developing into a top NFL prospect.
“I appreciate that people think I’m there,” Willis said of his status as a top prospect heading into the draft. “If I get that chance, it will be a blessing.”
UNT struggled to contain one of Conference USA’s best quarterbacks last week when Marshall’s Grant Wells threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-21 win over the Mean Green.
UNT got off to a slow start against the Thundering Herd, fell behind 35-0 and never recovered. Slow starts have been an issue all season for UNT, which has scored 10 points in the first quarter through six games.
“We have to start fast, which is something we haven’t done in a long time,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “That would get us going offensively and give our defense confidence. If we do that, things could be different.”
They’ll have to be different if UNT wants to have a chance to knock off Liberty and Willis, who will become perhaps the best NFL prospect to play against the Mean Green in Denton since Ware.
UNT beat Troy and Ware behind Cobbs, who scored all three of the Mean Green’s touchdowns in a 21-0 win.
“I was lucky enough to meet Ware before the season at media days,” Cobbs said. “He was a big, tall joker and a great guy.”
Cobbs has been busy studying Liberty’s defense but took some time earlier this year to scout perhaps the best NFL prospect to come to Denton since Ware.
“I heard a lot about Willis and watched him over the summer,” Cobbs said. “We will have our hands full. Our defense has talked a lot about him.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. Liberty QB Malik Willis
UNT linebacker KD Davis is in the midst of a great season and has been one of the bright spots for the Mean Green’s defense this year.
He enters UNT’s game against Liberty tied for the lead among Conference USA players with 10 tackles for loss and ranks second behind Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blankenship with an average of 9.0 tackles per game. Blankenship leads the league with an average of 9.2.
UNT will need Davis to be at the top of his game if it is to contain Willis and the skill players he has around him. Willis has accounted for 23 touchdowns on the season — 14 passing and nine rushing.
UNT has struggled defensively at times this season and is allowing 35.0 points per game.
The Mean Green have focused on preventing big plays and forcing opponents to drive the length of the field. UNT will need to execute that plan against Liberty and Willis, who is capable of breaking a big play at any time.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Liberty’s defense
UNT has struggled to get on track early in games throughout the season and comes into its game against Liberty averaging 22.5 points per game.
The Mean Green have depended largely on running back DeAndre Torrey to carry the load. The senior has rushed for 780 yards and six touchdowns.
UNT needs to get Torrey going again against a Liberty defense that is allowing just 16.7 points per game. The Flames are giving up just 107.1 rushing yards on average.
Edge: Liberty
UNT’s defense vs. Liberty’s offense
UNT’s defense has shown signs of growth at times this season but is coming off a tough game in a loss to Marshall last week.
UNT gave up 42 points in the first half. Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells threw for 323 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, two passing and three rushing.
The Mean Green will face an even more highly regarded quarterback on Saturday in Willis.
The junior has broken big play after big play throughout the season.
Edge: Liberty
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Contain Liberty QB Malik Willis
It sounds simple when one talks about keeping a quarterback hemmed in. When it comes to Willis reaching that goal is a whole lot tougher. The junior has a strong arm and is more than athletic enough to make plays as a runner.
Get off to a decent start in the first half
UNT has made a habit of falling behind early in games all season. The Mean Green were down 35-0 last week in a loss to Marshall. UNT can’t afford a repeat against a talented Liberty team that could quickly put it away.
Find some confidence across the board
UNT has lost five straight and isn’t exactly full of confidence at this point. The Mean Green need to make enough plays to develop some swagger and build the belief that they can knock off Liberty. UNT is a decided underdog against the Flames.
Make a few game-changing plays offensively
The Mean Green are at their best offensively when they are coming up with big plays. UNT has struggled without injured wide receivers Jyraire Shorter and Tommy Bush to get on track and needs to find a solution in a hurry.