North Texas linebacker KD Davis could sense a little extra pep in himself and his teammates this week as the Mean Green prepared for their regular season finale.
Davis will be among a host of seniors playing their final game at Apogee Stadium when UNT takes on Rice.
Going out on a high note at home would be motivation enough. It’s the win-and-they’re-in scenario that has the Mean Green even more excited to play.
UNT (6-5) can earn a spot in the Conference USA championship game with a win. UTSA has already grabbed a berth after starting 7-0 in league play.
“We’re already bowl eligible,” Davis said. “We don’t have to fight for that, but we know what we’re fighting for.
“The way we are preparing and practicing is just different. I’m very happy and ready to finish it out.”
UNT has some history in that regard. The Mean Green needed a win over UTSA last year to become bowl eligible and came through with a 45-23 upset of the previously unbeaten Roadrunners.
The situation isn’t nearly as dire this year. UNT went 4-2 down the stretch to become bowl eligible and are headed to the postseason no matter what.
The challenge now for the Mean Green is to grab a spot in the C-USA title game for the first time since 2017 in their final year in the league before jumping to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
There are two ways UNT can get there after a 5-2 start in league play. The easy one is to beat Rice (5-6, 3-4).
The Mean Green also have a backdoor path into the game. If Florida Atlantic beats Western Kentucky on Saturday, UNT is in the C-USA title game no matter what happens in its game against Rice.
“It would be huge to get to the championship game,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “That’s the mission we set for this season, to have an opportunity to play in a championship game and win a championship. We still have those goals in front of us.”
Capitalizing could be a challenge. UNT has already blown one chance to earn a title game berth two weeks ago when it fell at UAB.
Rice will also have a lot on the line. The Owls haven’t played in a bowl game since 2014 and can become bowl eligible with a win over the Mean Green.
“We’re playing for a spot in the conference championship game, while they’re playing to become bowl eligible,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have to go out there and execute.”
The chance to play UTSA again will only add to the motivation UNT has heading into its showdown with Rice. The Roadrunners beat the Mean Green 31-27 on a touchdown pass in the closing seconds on Oct. 22.
UNT’s players began talking about getting a second chance at the Roadrunners in the conference championship game in the moments after they fell to UTSA the first time around.
The Mean Green feel good about their ability to reach that goal after a much-needed bye last week. UNT had a chance to regroup following its loss to UAB and recover from the wear and tear that goes along with the long grind of a college football season.
“For the most part, we feel healthier,” Littrell said. “Obviously, we still have some guys who are out, but we are fresher overall as a team. It was a much-needed bye week that allowed guys to get back mentally and physically.”
UNT will have an edge on Rice in that regard. The Owls have played in six straight weeks and have been dealing with injury issues.
Quarterback Wiley Green started Rice’s season-opener against Southern Cal before being injured. The Owls turned to TJ McMahon, who started the next nine games before going down with an injury in a loss to Western Kentucky.
Green returned to the starting lineup last week in Rice’s loss to UTSA.
The Owls were also without key wide receiver Luke McCaffrey last week.
UNT has been preparing for a variety of scenarios in terms of what it will face when it takes on Rice.
The Mean Green know what’s on the line with a spot in the C-USA title game and are determined to capitalize.
“We know the job,” Littrell said. “We have to accomplish the mission this week of going 1-0 in order to reach the next one. We need to eliminate all the distractions and really focus in on Rice this week. The rest will take care of itself.”
Key matchup
UNT RB Ikaika Ragsdale vs. Rice LB Chris Conti
UNT is at its best when it runs the ball effectively and is coming off a tough game in that regard in its loss to UAB.
The Mean Green finished with just 105 rushing yards against the Blazers and will look to turn the tide against Rice. UNT is shorthanded at running back after losing Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi to injury.
The Mean Green will turn to Ikaika Ragsdale to help carry the load with Adaway and Adeyi out.
Ragsdale rushed for 74 yards against UAB and has 431 yards on the season.
UNT will have a much better chance of beating Rice if Ragsdale is effective. Getting him going could be easier said than done against a defensive front that Littrell said is one of the Owls’ biggest strengths.
Chirs Conti has made a host of plays for Rice while playing behind that front. The linebacker leads Rice with 63 tackles on the season to go along with a sack.
Teams have loaded up at the line of scrimmage to slow UNT’s running game down. Rice will be no different.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Rice’s defense
UNT leads C-USA with an average of 482.0 yards of offense per game and has several players in the midst of great seasons.
Aune has thrown for 2,907 yards and 28 touchdowns, while wide receiver Jyaire Shorter has eight touchdown catches. UNT has scored at least 40 points in four of its last six games.
Rice has given up at least 40 points in each of its last two games.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. Rice’s offense
UNT took a step back when it gave up 41 points in a loss to UAB in its last outing but has shown overall signs of growth late in the season. The Mean Green rank third in C-USA with an average of 23.9 points allowed per game in league play.
Rice has a few solid players. Wide receiver Bradley Rozner has 806 receiving yards on the season. UNT has more talent across the board and has held two of its last three opponents to 14 points or less.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get the running game going
One of UNT’s biggest problems in its loss to UAB was that it couldn’t get its ground game on track and finished with 105 rushing yards. UNT can’t afford a repeat against Rice, despite being shorthanded at running back, where it’s without Adaway and Adeyi.
Win the turnover battle
It will be a cold and wet day when UNT meets Rice. Turnovers could be a big factor in how the game plays out. UNT can’t afford to lose a series of fumbles or throw interceptions that will give the Owls extra opportunities offensively.
Limit Rice’s big-play ability
Rice has the ability to come up with big plays that could even out a game UNT appears to have a significant advantage in. Littrell mentioned this week that the Owls have more talent than in previous years at running back and receiver.
Handle the pressure of a big game
UNT came through in a key game at the end of the regular season last year when it beat UTSA to become bowl eligible. A spot in the C-USA title game is on the line this time around. UNT must handle the pressure to come through.