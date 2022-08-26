If all had gone according to plan when Conference USA released its football schedule back in February, North Texas would have spent Saturday night looking forward to its annual showdown with SMU next week.
Conference realignment has altered a whole lot about college football, including those plans, leaving the Mean Green with their opener on Saturday at UTEP. The game will be earliest in program history, not to mention a rare conference showdown to open the season.
There are only a handful of games in the opening weekend of college football, giving the Mean Green a sliver of the national spotlight.
UNT’s coaches and players have been talking about how big of an opportunity the game represents, and how important it is to capitalize, for weeks.
“Having a conference game to start creates a sense of urgency,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “Everyone in the country will be watching. If we go out and win this game, it will send a message to the rest of the conference. It would set the tone and help us here in the facility and on the practice field.”
UNT has opened the season with a win in each of the last five years. Extending that streak won’t be easy.
The Mean Green and Miners both played in bowl games last season and finished with similar records. UNT went 6-7, while UTEP finished 7-6.
The Mean Green edged the Miners 20-17 last year on a field goal with seven seconds left.
The rematch was supposed to be played Nov. 26.
Those plans changed when three schools left C-USA for the Sun Belt. The league eliminated its East and West divisions and reshuffled its schedule.
Two C-USA games ended up being set for the first weekend of the college football season. Charlotte and Florida Atlantic will also play Saturday.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players have taken the change in stride.
“Game 1 is Game 1, right?” Littrell said. “It’s about going out there and getting the jitters out of the way and executing.”
Littrell wasn’t going to throw any fuel on the fire heading into what will be a sizzling Saturday night, but UTEP certainly has.
The school announced a “915 Night” all the way back in June in an effort to sell out the Sun Bowl for the first time in 14 years. The school offered tickets for $9.15, a reference to El Paso’s area code.
The strategy appears as if it will pay off. UTEP announced Wednesday that less than 3,000 tickets were still available at the 45,971-seat stadium.
UTEP coach Dana Dimel appealed to Miners fans this week to give the team a hand.
“We’ve got to feed off of their intensity and excitement,” Dimel said. “That’s my urging to everyone who comes to the game. Really get into the game, and help your Miners have the home field advantage.”
UNT has been preparing for what promises to be an electric environment.
“The crowd plays a role in it, but you just have to go out there and do your job,” UNT receiver Roderic Burns said. “They’re going to have a good environment. It’s going to feel good to go out there and make plays.”
Burns is one of several playmakers UNT has returning after he led the Mean Green in catches (58), receiving yards (802) and receiving touchdowns (four) last season.
The Mean Green also have first-team All-Conference USA linebacker KD Davis back after he led the league with 121 tackles.
UTEP also had multiple key players back from 2021, including quarterback Gavin Hardison. The junior threw for 3,217 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall, when UNT pulled out a 20-17 win in a thriller at Apogee Stadium.
Austin Aune hit Detraveon Brown for a 58-yard gain to set up Ethan Mooney’s 27-yard game-winning field goal with seven seconds left.
UNT and UTEP were supposed to play the rematch to end the regular season. They’ll get the season started in what promises to be an electric environment instead.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” Burns said. “We’re ready to get to it and get it rolling.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. UTEP RB Ronald Awatt
Davis appeared as if he was headed out the door in the offseason when he entered the NCAA transfer portal. The senior changed course and returned to UNT, where he will look to build on a standout 2021 season.
Davis is among UNT’s best playmakers on either side of the ball. He’ll have a big part in the Mean Green’s plans to shut down UTEP running back Ronald Awatt.
The junior led UTEP with 844 rushing yards last season.
The Miners are at their best when they get the running game going and allow quarterback Gavin Hardison to take shots down the field in the passing game.
UNT will have a much better chance to win if Davis and the Mean Green can shut down UTEP’s running game.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. UTEP’s defense
UNT brings back several of the players who helped it find an identity late last season, when the Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during a five-game winning streak. That run to end the season landed UNT in a bowl game.
UNT has four of its five starting offensive linemen back, as well as several of its top running backs.
UTEP is just as experienced on defense. Defensive end Praise Amaewhule is one of the best players in C-USA. The status of linebacker Breon Hayward is in doubt due to eligibility issues. UTEP will miss its leading tackler from last season if he can’t play.
UNT’s coaches and players believe Aune has made dramatic strides in the offseason. His performance will be key for UNT in its opener.
Edge: Even
UTEP’s offense vs. UNT’s defense
UNT made dramatic strides under coordinator Phil Bennett last season, when the Mean Green allowed 27.5 points per game, a significant drop from the 42.8 they allowed in 2020.
UNT returns several key players from last year but must replace its entire defensive line. Defensive tackles Roderick Brown and Enoch Jackson played significant time last season and must play well against the Miners and their experienced offensive line.
UTEP has several of its top players from last season returning, including Hardison, Awatt and fellow running back Deion Hankins.
Edge: Even
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get comfortable on the road
UTEP is certain to have a huge crowd behind it at the Sun Bowl after the school spent the last few months promoting Saturday’s game. UNT must find a way to get comfortable in a hostile environment. Jumping out to an early lead to quiet the crowd would be huge for the Mean Green.
Get the running game going
UNT won five straight games to close the regular season in 2021 behind its running game. The Mean Green controlled the clock and kept opposing offenses off the field during that run. UNT has four starting offensive linemen and several key running backs returning and must maintain that form.
Slow down UTEP’s running backs
UTEP is a physical team that will run the ball right at UNT. The Mean Green must find a way to prevent the Miners from being effective with that approach. UNT has an entirely new starting defensive front. UNT needs Brown and Jackson to play well.
Get Aune going in the passing game
Aune spent the spring and summer working to improve after he won the starting job midway though last season. Saturday’s game will be his first chance to show his growth. UNT must get him going and hope that he can hit on big plays down the field.