North Texas coach Seth Littrell cut the question off nearly the moment it was asked this week as the Mean Green prepared for their game against Texas Southern.
The Tigers compete at the Football Championship Subdivision level and are fresh off a loss to rival Prairie View A&M, but that doesn’t mean TSU doesn’t have UNT’s respect.
UNT is focused on bouncing back from a tough loss to SMU, not on the possibility of getting its backups some work in a game it is expected to roll through.
“I respect Texas Southern more than that,” Littrell said. “We have to prepare the right way. They are going to come in here extremely excited to play in our environment on the road against a Conference USA opponent.”
The challenge for UNT (1-1) is to recover from a disheartening 48-10 loss to SMU last week and get back on track before playing on the road in each of the next two weeks.
A game against a Southwestern Athletic Conference school sounds like the perfect opportunity. UNT isn’t looking at it that way.
“We’re staying humble and are keeping our heads down,” defensive end Tom Trieb said. “We want to come in with an intensity our opponent can’t match.”
The challenge for UNT is meeting that goal just one week after struggling in its annual showdown with its Dallas-area rival. The Mean Green appeared to have a golden opportunity to turn around a series SMU has dominated over the years.
The Mustangs were playing their first game under new coach Rhett Lashlee. UNT already had a game under its belt after an impressive 31-13 win over UTEP in a rare Conference USA game to open the season.
UNT has struggled in its series against SMU but had a 4-2 edge in games played in Denton. The Mean Green couldn’t capitalize on having the homefield advantage in a 48-10 loss.
The challenge for UNT now is to regroup. The Mean Green took what they believe is a key step toward that goal right after the loss.
“We came in Sunday, watched the film, grabbed the game ball, went outside and buried it,” running back Oscar Adaway III said. “We’re never thinking about that game again.”
UNT’s coaches and players don’t think they can afford to look back and come out flat against TSU in a game it will be expected to win handily.
The Tigers lost their season opener to rival Prairie View A&M in the Labor Day Classic. TSU hasn’t beaten a team that competes on the Bowl Championship Subdivision level since joining what is now the Football Championship Subdivision ranks. The Tigers are 0-17 all-time and fell to UNT 34-7 back in 2012.
The Mean Green head into Saturday’s game looking to move to 2-1, which would be its best start since 2018. While picking up a win is what matters most, UNT will also be looking to address some of the issues that cropped up in its loss to SMU.
The Mean Green converted just one of their four opportunities in the red zone and had a field goal blocked. UNT had a ball intercepted inside the SMU 5-yard line on a tipped pass and had a poor snap kill another opportunity to get the ball into the end zone.
“I don’t feel like I would have called anything different,” Littrell said. “We have to execute better.”
UNT will look to quarterback Austin Aune and its deep rotation of running backs to lead the way.
Aune has thrown for 422 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Adaway rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown against SMU in one of the best games of his career. He has 140 rushing yards on the season, while Ayo Adeyi has 122.
TSU managed just 174 total yards in its loss to Prairie View. Andrew Body threw for 53 yards, while LaDarius Owens rushed for 42 yards.
UNT spent time studying the Tigers this week, but also focused on fixing the issues that came back to haunt the Mean Green in their loss to SMU.
“The first thing I’m focused on is us getting better this week and really locking in and doing what we need to accomplish,” Littrell said.
The Mean Green will find out Saturday just how close they have come to meeting that goal.
Key matchup UNT QB Austin Aune vs. TSU CB Isaiah Hamilton
There might not be a more important challenge outside of winning this weekend for UNT than to get its offense back on track following its loss to SMU.
The Mean Green managed just one touchdown against the Mustangs. Austin Aune threw for 186 yards and tossed two interceptions before being pulled in the second half.
UNT relies on its running game but is at its best when it hits shots down the field in the play-action game. Aune connected on a 53-yard pass to Ja’Mori Maclin but didn’t have many other big plays in the passing game.
If UNT is going to get to where it wants to go this season, it has to be more effective throwing the ball.
The return of wide receiver Jyaire Shorter will help matters substantially. Aune needs to find Shorter, Maclin and a few of his other big-play threats against the Tigers.
TSU defensive back Isaiah Hamilton will be among the players the Tigers will turn to in the hope of slowing down Aune.
The sophomore defensive back intercepted two passes in TSU’s loss to Prairie View and returned one 48 yards for a touchdown.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. TSU’s defense
UNT has moved the ball effectively in its first two games of the season and is averaging 410.5 yards per game.
The Mean Green just made too many mistakes in the red zone and scored one touchdown last week in their loss to SMU. UNT will look to bounce back this week its powerful running game that is averaging 182.5 yards per game.
Texas Southern gave up 40 points last week in a loss to Prairie View A&M.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. TSU’s offense
The Mean Green’s defense was terrific in a season-opening win over UTEP, limiting the Miners to 13 points.
UNT failed to build on that performance when it struggled against SMU. Tanner Mordecai threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns against the Mean Green, who struggled to convert on their scoring chances against the Mustangs.
Saturday’s game against the Tigers could offer the Mean Green an opportunity to return to the form they showed while holding UTEP to 13 points in the opening week of the season.
The Tigers scored 23 points in their loss to Grambling last week.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Be ready to play after last week’s disappointment
UNT endured a tough outing last week when it was dominated by SMU, its biggest rival. The Mean Green must quickly move on and be prepared to face Texas Southern. The Mean Green are expected to roll but can’t look past the Tigers.
Convert opportunities in the red zone
One of the biggest storylines from UNT’s loss to SMU was its inability to punch the ball in once it got into the red zone. The Mean Green converted just one of their four opportunities. UNT must be better and punch the ball in when it gets a chance.
Get the passing game going again
UNT was effective in the passing game in its season-opening win over UTEP, when Austin Aune threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The Mean Green struggled to carry that success over against SMU last week when Aune threw for 186 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions.
Improve against the pass defensively
UNT was torched by SMU’s Tanner Mordecai last week when he completed 23 of his 32 pass attempts while being sacked just once. UNT pressured the Mustangs’ quarterback at times but was unable to disrupt his rhythm. UNT must be better against TSU and make a big jump before a tough series of games coming up.