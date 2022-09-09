UNT-TSU advance
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter stretches for extra yards after catching a pass last week in the Mean Green’s loss to SMU at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas coach Seth Littrell cut the question off nearly the moment it was asked this week as the Mean Green prepared for their game against Texas Southern.

The Tigers compete at the Football Championship Subdivision level and are fresh off a loss to rival Prairie View A&M, but that doesn’t mean TSU doesn’t have UNT’s respect.

Seth Littrell mug

Seth Littrell
Austin Aune mug

Austin Aune
Isaiah Hamilton mug

Isaiah Hamilton
UNT-TSU four downs
Buy Now

North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 35-yard run during the Mean Green’s loss to SMU last week at Apogee Stadium. UNT will look to get its running game going again Saturday in a game against Texas Southern.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you