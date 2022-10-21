UNT-UTSA lead shot
Buy Now

North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi breaks through the UTSA defense during the Mean Green’s win on a rainy day last season at Apogee Stadium. The teams will face off again Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

 Al Key/DRC

The joy of the moment is what Manase Mose remembers about one of the biggest upset wins in recent North Texas history. The Mean Green needed to beat UTSA in their regular season finale last year to finish 6-6 and earn a bowl bid.

UNT got it done in dramatic fashion, knocking off the Roadrunners, who were 11-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally.

Manase Mose

Manase Mose
KD Davis

KD Davis
Frank Harris

Frank Harris
UNT-UTSA four downs

North Texas cornerback DeShawn Gaddie lines up to cover Louisiana Tech wide receiver Cyrus Allen during the Mean Green's win over the Bulldogs last week.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you