The joy of the moment is what Manase Mose remembers about one of the biggest upset wins in recent North Texas history. The Mean Green needed to beat UTSA in their regular season finale last year to finish 6-6 and earn a bowl bid.
UNT got it done in dramatic fashion, knocking off the Roadrunners, who were 11-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally.
“It was a joy for us winning that game and then being able to get into a bowl game,” said Mose, UNT’s senior center. “We had to fight through a lot of adversity in the beginning of that season. We had them in our last game and had to get it.”
No one on either side of the UNT-UTSA rivalry has forgotten the Mean Green’s 45-23 win heading into another consequential contest Saturday. This time both UNT and UTSA are in the hunt for the Conference USA title.
UNT (4-3) has won back-to-back games and has been something of a surprise while running out to a 3-0 start in league play. UTSA (5-2) won the C-USA title last season, came into this season favored to repeat and has lived up to its billing while also starting 3-0.
UNT coach Seth Littrell dismissed the idea of revenge being a factor, despite the Mean Green spoiling the Roadrunners’ perfect season a year ago.
“They’re going to be ready no matter what,” Littrell said. “It’s an important game for a lot of reasons. Both teams will be ready to play. They’re going to prepare hard this week.”
The importance of the game will add to what is expected to be an electric environment in the Alamodome.
UNT President Neal Smatresk took to Twitter to call on all Mean Green alumni and fans anywhere near San Antonio to come to the game. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor did the same, saying that the Roadrunners need 35,000 fans to show up to see teams with opposite approaches face off.
UNT ranks sixth nationally with an average of 251.3 rushing yards per game, while UTSA is averaging 343.6 passing yards to rank seventh.
Running backs Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III have rushed for 557 and 528 yards, respectively, and pace a UNT rushing attack that impresses Traylor.
“They scheme it as good as anyone in the country and have four backs who are as good as anybody,” Traylor said.
UNT certainly looked imposing last week when it rushed for a program record 475 yards in a win over Louisiana Tech. Adeyi rushed for 122 yards, while Adaway added 113.
The Mean Green nearly had three players reach the 100-yard mark. UNT has worked kick returner Kaylon Horton into its offense the last few weeks and saw him respond with 97 yards on just three carries, including a 66-yard touchdown.
“We come to practice every day with the mentality that we’re going to run the ball,” Mose said. “We’re going to be great at what we do.”
The same can be said for UTSA.
Harris has thrown for at least 270 yards in all but one of UTSA’s games this season, a loss at Texas. The senior has thrown for 15 touchdowns and rushed for another five.
UTSA’s top three receivers have all surpassed 40 catches and 600 yards on the season.
“They can be explosive if you don’t really lock into your keys,” UNT linebacker Kevin Wood said. “They have really good receivers, a good quarterback and good running backs. If you’re not in the right spot, bad things can happen. As long as we clue into our keys and execute, we’ll be all right.”
That is exactly what UNT did last season in one of the Mean Green’s biggest wins in recent years.
UNT’s win over the Roadrunners was just the Mean Green’s second over a ranked team in program history and the first since a win over San Diego State in 1974, when the Aztecs were ranked No. 20.
The Mean Green know beating UTSA again won’t be easy.
“They’ve gone 15-3 [in C-USA] the last two years with a championship, so they have a lot of confidence and momentum,” Littrell said. “They are a difficult team to face. We have to make sure we give it our best this week.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. UTSA QB Frank Harris
The matchup to watch when UNT takes on UTSA will be the one between each team’s best player.
UNT linebacker KD Davis was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season and has picked up where he left off while racking up a team-high 72 tackles. The senior has forced a fumble and has three quarterback hurries on the year.
Davis is one of UNT’s best blitzers and will play a key role in the Mean Green’s plans to slow down Frank Harris. The senior quarterback has been terrific for UTSA all season and has thrown for 2,300 yards. He’s one of just five players nationally to reach the 2,300-yard mark so far this season and spread the ball nearly evenly to his top three targets.
Joshua Cephus (50 catches for 604 yards), Zakhari Franklin (49 catches for 654 yards) and De’Corian Clark (44 catches for 678 yards) are all in the midst of big seasons.
Harris is also a threat to run the ball and has 244 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
UNT will have a much better chance of winning if Davis can help the Mean Green keep Harris contained.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. UTSA’s defense
UNT has settled into a groove over the last two weeks while scoring 45 points in a win over Florida Atlantic and 47 in a win over Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green have cleared the 300-yard mark rushing in each of their last two games behind a stout offensive line. UNT is averaging 36.1 points per game.
UTSA is allowing an average of 29.7 points per game and has come on in league play while allowing 109.7 rushing yards per game.
Edge: Even
UNT’s defense vs. UTSA’s offense
The Mean Green have continued to improve throughout the season defensively and have held each of their last two opponents under 30 points.
Linebacker Mazin Richards posted three sacks last week in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green are allowing 35.0 points per game and will need to be at their best to contain UTSA’s offense that is loaded with weapons.
The good news for UNT is that UTSA has had a run of injuries to its offensive line. Defensive lineman Walker Baty moved to tackle last week.
Edge: UTSA
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Don’t get torched in the passing game
UTSA has one of the more dynamic passing offenses UNT will see all season. Harris has been terrific all year and has three top receivers to work with. The Mean Green are allowing 289.9 passing yards per game. It will be a long day for UNT if Harris has a big day.
Establish the running game early
UNT is at its best when it runs the ball effectively and can take shots down the field in the passing game. The Mean Green need to get Adeyi and Adaway going in the running game to take pressure off quarterback Austin Aune. UTSA will likely stack the line of scrimmage.
Win the explosive-play battle
UNT has made a series of big plays in recent weeks. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter has six touchdown catches on the season. Last week Kaylon Horton broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run. UTSA also has an explosive offense. The team that makes more big plays will have an edge.
Take the crowd out of the game
UTSA is expected to have a large and vocal crowd behind it at the Alamodome. The Mean Green can’t afford to get off to a slow start, have the Roadrunners’ fans get behind their team and give UTSA any more of an edge than it will already have playing at home.