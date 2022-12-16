FRISCO — North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett has accomplished quite a bit over the course of more than 40 years in college football.
He’s built top defenses at Texas A&M, Kansas State and LSU and helped guide UNT to a pair of bowl games. Bennett will serve as the Mean Green’s interim coach in the second of those bowls on Saturday, when UNT will take on Bosie State in the Frisco Bowl.
He left little doubt on Friday when asked if the game would be the cap to his remarkable career before he retires in College Station.
“My wife told me after we built a home years ago that I could do what I want, but there would be a time you’re going to have to come home,” Bennett said. “She told me the other day that she was going to have a man sleeping in her house next year and that if it was going to be me, I’d better show up.”
Bennett has one opportunity left to coach, and that’s the Mean Green’s showdown with the Broncos, which comes in a time of change for the program.
UNT fired Seth Littrell shortly after the Mean Green fell to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game back on Dec. 2. The school also recently promoted Jared Mosley to athletic director following Wren Baker’s departure to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia.
UNT hired Washington State offensive coordinator and former Incarnate Word coach Eric Morris as its next football coach earlier this week.
An early bowl game didn’t give UNT’s coaches or players a whole lot of time to adjust to all that change.
“It’s been tough,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “Our team has been great. We love Seth but understand that this is a business. Things like this happen. We have stuck together. No one has entered the transfer portal. We have been through a lot and want to finish it the right way.”
Reaching that goal will be a challenge when UNT (7-6) faces a talented Boise State team that is 9-4 and fell to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference title game.
The Broncos are a traditional power and will be hungry to play in their first bowl game since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Boise State from playing in each of the last two seasons.
“I’ve been watching Boise State since I was a little kid,” cornerback Ridge Texada said. “It’ll be cool to play against them.”
Bennett feels good about UNT’s ability to capitalize on that opportunity, largely because of the way his players have responded to the coaching change.
“We have worked hard and prepped hard,” Bennett said. “I have always said, kids are resilient. We have stayed on schedule.”
UNT’s players credit their ability to maintain their focus to Bennett.
“Coach Bennett is very well respected,” Aune said. “He’s very intense and wants to win. He’s a guy who is easy to follow.”
That’s been the case since Bennett coached a host of national powers. He came out of retirement to coach at UNT because of his relationship with Littrell, one of his former players at Oklahoma.
Bennett said there were plenty of people who questioned why he would coach at the lower levels of college football. He wanted to help Littrell and believes he did just that.
The added benefit was coaching with so many of his close friends and relatives. His son, Sam Bennett, is an analyst on UNT’s staff, while his son-in-law, Matt Passwaters, is the Mean Green’s defensive line coach.
UNT linebackers coach Jim Gush is a close friend, while cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley is one of his former players at Pittsburgh.
“I have three grandchildren that I got to see every day,” Bennett said. “For a 67-year-old man, that was big. I’ll be sleeping in College Station next fall.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. Boise State RB George Holani
Linebacker KD Davis has been tremendous for UNT throughout the season. The senior has racked up 132 tackles on the year and became the program’s all-time leader in stops with 421.
The Mean Green will need another big game from Davis when it takes on Boise State and running back George Holani.
The Broncos are averaging 187.0 rushing yards per game. Holani has 1,133 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.
He isn’t the biggest running back out there at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds but has been productive all year long while racking up six 100-yard games.
UNT is allowing 188.5 rushing yards per game. Boise State will line up and try to pound the ball at the Mean Green, who will need a big game from Davis to slow down Holani and the Broncos.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Boise State’s defense
UNT has been productive all season long and enters its showdown with Boise State averaging 33.9 points per game.
Quarterback Austin Aune has enjoyed a terrific final season with the Mean Green and enters the Frisco Bowl with 3,309 yards and 32 touchdowns, a UNT single-season record. Running backs Ayo Adeyi and Ikaika Ragsdale have rushed for 740 and 661 yards, respectively.
Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter has 10 touchdown catches on the season.
Boise State has been terrific defensively and is allowing just 18.5 points per game. Senior linebacker DJ Schramm has 99 tackles on the season.
UNT has been good, but the Broncos have been better against a higher level of competition.
Edge: Boise State
UNT’s defense vs. Boise State’s offense
UNT struggled defensively in its loss to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game. The Roadrunners racked up 571 yards in a 48-27 win.
The Mean Green are allowing 31.5 points per game on the season. UNT is at its best when it’s creating big plays and forcing turnovers.
Linebacker Mazin Richards has 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss on the season. Cornerback Ridge Texada has three interceptions.
UNT will look to that duo to make the big plays it needs against a talented Boise State offense led by redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green. The former Lewisville standout has thrown for 1,905 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Green is also a threat to run and has 467 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
The Broncos have a host of talented players around Green, including wide receiver Latrell Caples, who has 45 catches for 462 yards and four touchdowns.
Edge: Boise State
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Find the motivation to play
UNT’s players have been through a lot the last few weeks. They lost to rival UTSA in the Conference USA championship game, found out that coach Seth Littrell had been fired two days later and have a short turnaround to prepare for a bowl game. That’s a lot for UNT’s players to deal with.
Get the running game going
UNT will face one of its stiffest tests of the season in terms of getting its running game on track this season when it faces Boise State. The Broncos are allowing 120.8 rushing yards per game and have a strong defensive front. Five players on the depth chart weigh at least 290 pounds.
Make a few game-changing plays
Bowl games often turn on a few big plays. UNT has plenty of players capable of coming up with those types of plays, including wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and tight end Var’Keyes Gumms. The Mean Green need those players to come through and avoid letting Boise State break long scoring plays.
Get off to a good start
UNT can’t afford to let Boise State run out to lead early on. They’ll have a tough time coming back if they do, especially with the way the Broncos can line up and pound the ball. An early touchdown or a couple of stops would do the Mean Green a whole lot of good.
