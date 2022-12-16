FRISCO — North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett has accomplished quite a bit over the course of more than 40 years in college football.

He’s built top defenses at Texas A&M, Kansas State and LSU and helped guide UNT to a pair of bowl games. Bennett will serve as the Mean Green’s interim coach in the second of those bowls on Saturday, when UNT will take on Bosie State in the Frisco Bowl.

Phil Bennett mug

Phil Bennett
KD Davis mug

KD Davis
Holani mug

George Holani 
Frisco Bowl four downs
Buy Now

North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale slips by Florida International defenders during the Mean Green's win at Apogee Stadium earlier this season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you