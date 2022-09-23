UNT-Memphis gameday
North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III breaks through SMU's defense during the Mean Green's loss to the Mustangs earlier this season. UNT will get a second chance to knock off a team from the American Athletic Conference on Saturday when it faces Memphis.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas has already had one chance to see how it might stack up next season when the Mean Green join the American Athletic Conference.

UNT’s game against SMU didn’t turn out nearly how UNT hoped.

Quinn Whitlock
Zahodri Jackson
Gabriel Rogers 
UNT-Memphis four downs
North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada (26) upends Texas Southern wide receiver Tavaris Achane earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. UNT will need its secondary to play well to have a chance to upset the Tigers. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

