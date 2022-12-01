Sean-Thomas Faulkner has seen a little of everything over the course of six years playing college football at The Citadel and North Texas.
That experience prompted the UNT safety to spend time over the last few days talking about the importance of Friday’s Conference USA championship game with his younger teammates.
The Mean Green will face UTSA at the Alamodome in their final game in the league before jumping to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
“To leave on a championship would be big for the whole program as far as support and recruiting,” Faulkner said. “It’s especially big for the future going into a new conference.”
That pending era of change became even more dramatic on Wednesday, when West Virginia announced that has hired UNT athletic director Wren Baker to take over its program.
Baker had been the architect of an era of growth in UNT history and is widely respected at the school.
The Mean Green (7-5) were already set for an opportunity to send the school into a new era on a high note. Baker’s departure gives the Mean Green a chance to add some excitement at a time of change for the program.
Winning the C-USA title would certainly fit the bill.
UNT hasn’t won a conference championship since Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey led the Mean Green to the last of four straight Sun Belt championships in 2004.
UNT hasn’t enjoyed much luck in the postseason since that last conference title, period. The Mean Green lost to Florida Atlantic in the 2017 C-USA title game and have dropped all five of their bowl games since Littrell arrived ahead of the 2016 season
UNT hasn’t won a postseason game since toppling UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 campaign.
“It would be huge to win,” Littrell said. “That’s the goal and what my vision for this university has been, to compete for championships, win championships and win bowl games. Now is another opportunity to achieve some of those goals.”
UTSA (10-2) will present a challenge as UNT looks to reach that goal. The Roadrunners have won nine straight games, went a perfect 8-0 in C-USA play and enter the conference title game ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25.
UTSA had a few near misses along the way, none more dramatic than the Roadrunners’ 31-27 win over UNT back on Oct. 22. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris guided the Roadrunners on a seven-play, 75-yard drive in 83 seconds and hit De’Corian Clark with a perfectly placed fade ball for a touchdown with 15 seconds left.
“Everyone had a bad taste in their mouths from that and is ready to have another opportunity against them,” UNT center Manase Mose said.
UNT’s chances to break through against UTSA will hinge in part on Mose and the Mean Green’s offensive line getting the running game on track. The Roadrunners held UNT to 22 yards on 21 attempts earlier this year.
The Mean Green have since lost Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III, their top two running backs, to injury. UNT pushed UTSA to the closing seconds largely because quarterback Austin Aune threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in one of his best games of the season.
“We need to be the more physical team up front,” running back Isaiah Johnson said. “They had us schemed up really well in the running game.”
UTSA will be short-handed as well. The Roadrunners lost Clark to a season-ending injury and will be without running back Brenden Brady as well.
UNT knows the Roadrunners will present a challenge even without those players. Six of the 10 meeting in the series have been one-score games.
Tight games and key contests have added to the growing rivalry between the teams.
UTSA knocked UNT out of the running for a spot in the C-USA title game in 2013. The Mean Green picked up their only win of the season in 2015 against UTSA and handed the Roadrunners their first loss last year after they started 11-0.
“I view it as a rivalry and I think our players do as well,” Littrell said. “It’s always been a competitive game between games that recruit against each other.”
UNT’s coaches and players can’t see a better way to head into a new conference in a time of change for the school than to break through for a title under Littrell.
“To play a rival in a championship is unmatched,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Key matchup: UNT RB Ikaika Ragsdale vs. UTSA LB Jamal Ligon
UNT depends largely on its ability to run the ball effectively and force teams to play its receivers one-on-one.
The Mean Green have been able to take advantage of those matchups in the passing game by creating big plays down the field. The whole strategy often goes up in smoke when the Mean Green don’t run the ball effectively.
That is UNT’s biggest concern heading into the C-USA title game. UTSA shut UNT’s running game down in their regular season meeting. Adaway led UNT with 20 yards on 10 carries.
UNT won’t have Adaway and likely won’t have Adeyi this week.
The Mean Green will turn to Ragsdale. He has 553 rushing yards on the season and is a talented back.
UNT will need him to come through against UTSA and linebacker Jamal Ligon. The junior has 79 tackles on the season.
The Mean Green will be in trouble if Ligon and the Roadrunners can slow down their running game, especially if they can do it without committing extra players at the line of scrimmage.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. UTSA’s defense
UNT has been solid offensively throughout the season and enters the C-USA title game averaging 34.5 points per game.
Aune has thrown for 3,115 yards and has tied UNT’s single-season mark for passing touchdowns with 31. Jyraire Shorter has nine receiving touchdowns on the season.
UTSA is allowing 26.5 points per game and has held two of its last three opponents to seven points.
Edge: Even
UNT’s defense vs. UTSA’s offense
UNT has played well late in the season behind linebacker KD Davis, who has 118 tackles on the year.
The senior’s interception last week iced the Mean Green’s win over Rice.
UNT will need a big game from Davis again when it takes on UTSA and Frank Harris. The senior has thrown for 3,524 yards and 27 touchdowns and has a host of key weapons around him.
Zakhari Franklin and Joshua Cephus both have 76 catches on the year.
Edge: UTSA
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Win the explosive play battle
UNT was able to hang with UTSA in the teams’ first meeting this season by hitting on a host of big plays. Shorter caught a 58-yard pass while Roderic Burns hauled in one that covered 54 yards. The Mean Green will need to make a few big plays again.
Contain UTSA QB Frank Harris
Few teams have been able to contain Harris, who has 4,063 yards of total offense this season. The senior is a threat in the running and passing games. UNT will have a better chance to win if it can bottle him up.
Handle the pressure of the moment
UNT will be under a lot of pressure to come through in what is sure to be an electric environment in the Alamodome. The Mean Green will have to find a way to stick together in front of hostile crowd.
Handle UTSA’s wide receivers
UTSA has one of the best collections of wide receivers in C-USA. That group will be dangerous even without Clark. Cephus and Franklin are both top-notch players. UNT needs its secondary to hold up in coverage.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.