UNT-UTSA advance

North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns runs with the ball after a catch in UNT's loss to UTSA earlier this season at the Alamodome. The teams will face off again on Saturday in the Conference USA title game.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT

Sean-Thomas Faulkner has seen a little of everything over the course of six years playing college football at The Citadel and North Texas.

That experience prompted the UNT safety to spend time over the last few days talking about the importance of Friday’s Conference USA championship game with his younger teammates.

Sean-Thomas Faulkner mug

Sean-Thomas Faulkner
Ikaika Ragsdale mug for UAB

Ikaika Ragsdale
Jamal Ligon mug

Jamal Ligon
UNT-UTSA four downs
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter has nine touchdown catches on the season. The Mean Green will look to Shorter for the big plays it needs to compete with UTSA.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you