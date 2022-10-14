North Texas coach Seth Littrell is like most peers in one regard — he loathes the idea of looking past the Mean Green’s next game for what might come down the line.
His catchphrase, “We are looking to go 1-0 this week,” is a staple of his Tuesday press conference.
UNT will certainly have its hands full in its next chance to go 1-0 on Saturday, when it hosts Louisiana Tech at Apogee Stadium. The Bulldogs have given the Mean Green fits, winning the teams’ last four meetings and seven of the last eight.
Breaking that skid would do wonders for UNT for many reasons. The Mean Green (3-3) can break Louisiana Tech’s hold on the series, extend their winning streak in Conference USA play to eight games dating back to last season and move to 3-0 in the league.
Reaching that goal won’t be easy, but if UNT can manage it, the Mean Green would likely be headed for a huge showdown that Littrell and his players don’t want to think about before it becomes a reality.
UNT is one of two teams sitting at 2-0 in C-USA. The other is UTSA, the Mean Green’s bitter conference rival.
The Roadrunners are set to face Florida International on Friday night. FIU lost its C-USA opener to Western Kentucky 73-0.
Chances are if UNT can take care of business against Louisiana Tech, it’d be headed for one of its biggest C-USA games in recent years.
“It’d be big to carry momentum into the UTSA game,” defensive lineman Kadren Johnson said. “We have to solidify this game against Louisiana Tech first.”
The task is one UNT has struggled with for years. Littrell and his staff have reminded their players of that often this week as they prepare to face the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0 C-USA).
“Louisiana Tech is a very athletic team that has caused us some different issues in the past,” Littrell said. “We’ve got to make sure we focus in on doing our job, get a great game plan together, go out and execute the way we need to in order to beat a good football team.”
UNT hasn’t beaten Louisiana Tech since 2017. The Mean Green ran out to a 4-0 start with a win over Arkansas the next year and had more momentum than the program has had in years.
Louisiana Tech spoiled it all when Amik Robertson blocked a Cole Hedlund field goal in the closing seconds of the Bulldogs’ 29-27 win.
Littrell and UNT’s players expect a challenge again this year when they face a Louisiana Tech team that fell to Clemson and Missouri early in the season.
“They’ve found their stride and are better than their record shows,” UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner said. “You can’t be fooled by their record. They’ve definitely got some threats out there.”
A few of Louisiana Tech’s coaches and players have connections with members of the Mean Green.
Littrell crossed paths early in his coaching career with new Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie at the end of Cumbie’s days as a quarterback at Texas Tech. Bulldogs quarterback Parker McNeil played two seasons at Navarro College and is one of Johnson’s former teammates.
“He’s a different player than when we were in junior college, but he still has a big arm and is a pocket passer,” Johnson said.
McNeil has 1,167 passing yards and 12 touchdowns on the season and has two of the top wide receivers in C-USA at his disposal in Tre Harris and Griffin Hebert. Harris has 25 catches on the season, while Hebert has 20.
UNT spent a bye last week fine-tuning an offense that has found a balance behind quarterback Austin Aune and a solid running game.
Aune has 15 touchdown passes on the season and is averaging 249.3 passing yards per game. Running backs Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III have 435 and 415 rushing yards, respectively, on the season.
That balance has UNT feeling confident heading into its game against Louisiana Tech.
“We feel like we’ve got a chance to compete for a championship,” Aune said. “We feel confident in what we have. That’s good, but we don’t want to look too far into the future.”
The Mean Green believe if they maintain their focus on what’s next, starting with their showdown with Louisiana Tech, everything else will work out.
That includes setting up what could be an intriguing matchup with UTSA in the Alamodome next week.
Key matchup: UNT CB Ridge Texada vs. Louisiana Tech WR Tre Harris
Cornerback Ridge Texada came up huge for UNT in its win over FAU in its last game.
Texada returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and brought another interception back 60 yards to the Owls’ 1-yard line to set up another score. The sophomore has done an admirable job stepping in for John Davis. UNT lost its starting cornerback for the year in a season-opening win over UTEP.
Texada has eight pass breakups on the year and has been targeted often since he is only 5-foot-8. Louisiana Tech is certain to come after him this week while looking to take advantage of a UNT defense that is allowing 267.5 passing yards per game.
The Bulldogs have three talented wide receivers in Tre Harris, Griffin Hebert and Smoke Harris.
Tre Harris leads Louisiana Tech with 25 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and the speed necessary to challenge UNT’s secondary.
UNT will have a much better chance to win if Texada and the rest of its secondary can limit Harris and the rest of Louisiana Tech’s receivers.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Louisiana Tech’s defense
UNT put together one of its best offensive outings of the season in its win over FAU while rolling up 481 yards.
The Mean Green rushed for 300 yards and Aune threw three touchdown passes.
Louisiana Tech has given up at least 31 points in all four of its games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents this season and is allowing 220.6 rushing yards per game. UNT has a talented offensive line and a host of quality running backs.
The Mean Green should be able to pound the ball at Louisiana Tech and set up some play-action passing opportunities.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. Louisiana Tech’s offense
The Mean Green are coming off a terrific performance defensively in their win over FAU.
UNT allowed just 21 points and essentially accounted for 14 on Texada’s two interceptions.
Louisiana Tech is averaging 30.2 points per game behind Parker McNeil and his wide receivers.
UNT played well in its last game against FAU in the secondary but managed just one sack.
The Mean Green will have to get a whole lot more pressure on McNeil and limit Louisiana Tech’s wide receivers. The group seems like a bad matchup for UNT, which has struggled to contain top quarterbacks throughout the season.
Edge: Louisiana Tech
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get the running game going
The running game isn’t as big of a part of UNT’s offensive game plan as it was at the end of last season, when running the ball was about all the Mean Green did. The ground game could be key this week, though. Louisiana Tech’s defensive front averages 273.8 pounds per player.
Hold up in the secondary
Louisiana Tech has a host of talented receivers. UNT gave up 295 passing yards in its win over FAU in its last game. Texada’s two interceptions helped offset the yards the Mean Green allowed. UNT will need a few more big plays or to reduce the yards it allows.
Cut down on the key mistakes
FAU safety Teja Young returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown in UNT’s win over the Owls. The Mean Green overcame that mistake but have gotten into the habit of giving up a host of big plays in recent weeks. UNT needs to cut down on those errors.
Keep hitting on the big plays
Austin Aune has six touchdown passes in UNT’s two wins in C-USA play. The play-action passing game has been huge for the Mean Green. Jyaire Shorter had three touchdown catches in UNT’s win over FAU. UNT will have a better chance of winning if it can continue to hit on big plays.