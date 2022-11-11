North Texas coach Seth Littrell delivered the same message over and over to his team during some tough times earlier this season.
The Mean Green knew they’d have some rebuilding to do after losing a few key players to graduation. The challenge was to stay the course and, as Littrell likes to say, continue to “get one week better” as it progressed through the year.
That approach has paid off the last few weeks when the Mean Green won four of their last five games. UNT became bowl eligible with a win over Florida International last week.
That run has put the Mean Green in position to reach another milestone Saturday when they face UAB in Birmingham.
UNT has a chance to earn a spot in the Conference USA championship game if everything plays out the way the Mean Green hope.
“We’re really putting them together right now,” safety Quinn Whitlock said of UNT’s recent performances. “That’s something coach Littrell talked about. Once we really put it all together, we’re going to be a scary football team. We’ve been putting it together in all three phases and it’s showing on the field.”
UNT’s run has pushed it 5-1 in C-USA. UNT (6-4) trails UTSA, which sits atop the standings at 5-0.
Western Kentucky, Rice and Florida Atlantic all have two losses in league play.
The path to clinching a spot in the C-USA title game for UNT is clear. If UNT beats UAB, it can finish no worse than 6-2. At that point the only team in C-USA that could bump the Mean Green out of the title game is Rice, the team UNT will face in its last game of the regular season.
If WKU can topple the Owls in Bowling Green and UNT holds up its end of the bargain against UAB, the Mean Green are in the championship game. UNT played in the C-USA title game just one other time in 2017, when the Mean Green fell to Florida Atlantic.
“It’s truly all about UAB this week,” Littrell said. “You’re going to have to play extremely well in all three phases at their place to have success.
“You do the things that are necessary to win a football game and that [earning a spot in the championship game] all takes care of itself.”
Reaching that goal will be a challenge. UAB (4-5, 2-4) has lost three straight one-possession games, including a double-overtime heartbreaker to UTSA last week. The Mean Green believe the Blazers are better than their record indicates.
UAB also has a lot on the line. The Blazers need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible with six wins. UAB will face national power LSU on Nov. 19 before closing out the regular season at Louisiana Tech.
UAB can avoid the prospect of having to win at LSU to keep its bowl hopes alive by beating the Mean Green, who have been playing their best football of the season.
Quarterback Austin Aune threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns in the Mean Green’s win over FIU last week when he became just the eighth quarterback in program history to throw for 400 yards in a game.
Aune has thrown for at least 320 yards in each of UNT’s last three outings. The Mean Green are averaging 37.2 points per game, a total that puts them in a tie with WKU for the lead in C-USA.
“Our quarterback is playing well, and guys are making routine plays,” Littrell said. “There’s not a lot of errors or missed opportunities in the last couple of weeks. It been great to see and something I know we can do.”
UNT will have to be at its best when it faces a stout UAB defense that leads C-USA with an average of 21.3 points allowed per game. Littrell said the Blazers are one of the most physical teams in the league.
The Mean Green are expected to be without a few key players when they take on UAB. UNT lost running backs Isaiah Johnson, Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi to injury in consecutive weeks.
Littrell said UNT wouldn’t know who will be available among that trio until close to kickoff.
There is a bit of mystery about who UAB will have available as well. The Blazers have been without starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins for their last two games due to injury.
Hopkins is expected to return for UAB’s game against UNT.
UAB will lean on running back DeWayne McBride whether Hopkins plays or not. McBride is one of the top players in C-USA and is averaging 160.9 rushing yards per game.
UNT knows containing McBride will be a challenge. It’s one they are ready to face in a game that could lead to the Mean Green locking up a spot in the C-USA title game.
“We feel great about the way we’re playing,” linebacker Kevin Wood said. “We’ve been stacking up wins and good games. We’re making fewer and fewer mistakes and are really confident heading into the week.
“They’re a really good team. We’re going to have to play better than we have.”
Key matchup
UNT LB KD Davis vs. UAB RB Dwayne McBride
UNT linebacker KD Davis and UAB's Dwayne McBride are two of the best players in C-USA and will face off in the teams’ matchup this weekend.
Davis was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season and is well on his way to earning postseason recognition again this year. The senior leads the league in total tackles with 97 and is on the verge of clearing the 100-tackle mark for the second straight year.
He’s the leader of UNT’s defense and is a big reason the Mean Green have held their last two opponents to 14 points or fewer.
UNT will have a whole lot better chance at knocking off UAB at home if Davis can help the Mean Green slow down McBride. The junior ranks second nationally in total rushing yards with 1,287.
Littrell described McBride as a complete back with strength, balance and breakaway speed.
McBride has finished with at least 120 rushing yards in every game UAB has played this season. He posted 223 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Georgia Southern earlier this year.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. UAB’s defense
UNT has been on a tear of late while scoring 40 or more points in all four of its wins in a run that has seen the Mean Green win all but one of their last five games.
Austin Aune has pushed his season passing total to 2,753 yards and sits in a tie for third nationally with 28 passing touchdowns. He’ll have to be at his best this week when UNT will likely be without at least a few key players offensively.
The Mean Green have had a run of injuries at running back. Despite those setbacks, UNT is tied for the lead with WKU in C-USA with an average of 37.2 points per game.
UAB leads the league in scoring defense and allows 21.3 points per game behind linebacker Noah Wilder. The senior has 90 tackles on the season.
Edge: Even
UNT’s defense vs. UAB’s offense
UNT has been at its best the last two weeks, when it has held WKU and FIU to 13 and 14 points, respectively.
The Mean Green have come up with a series of key plays in that span. Safety Logan Wilson intercepted passes in each of those games. Defensive end Kadren Johnson posted two sacks in UNT’s win over WKU.
UNT is allowing 21 points per game in C-USA. Maintaining that level of play will be tough against UAB, a physical team that will pound the ball at the Mean Green. The Blazers are averaging a league-high 244 rushing yards per game.
UAB ranks fifth in C-USA in scoring offense at 31.0 points per game. UNT is sitting in the same spot in the rankings in scoring defense at 30.3 points allowed per game.
Edge: Even
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Slow down Dwayne McBride in the running game
UAB is a physical team and is tough to stop when it gets its running game going behind McBride, who can break a long run at any point. UNT isn’t the biggest team up front and ranks eighth in C-USA with an average of 176.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
Get Austin Aune going in the passing game
UNT is at its best when its offense is balanced. Finding that balance could be tough due to the injuries the Mean Green are dealing with at running back. UNT’s best hope could be getting its passing game going behind Aune, who is playing well of late.
Win the explosive play battle with the Blazers
Both UNT and UAB have shown they are capable of coming up with game-changing plays. Aune threw touchdown passes that covered 35, 45 and 57 yards in UNT’s win over FIU. McBride broke off a 68-yard touchdown run in loss to UTSA last week.
Win the physical battles throughout the game
UAB wins a lot of games by being more physical than its opponents, and not just in the areas one would anticipate. The Blazers get their hands on receivers in the secondary in addition to playing tough at the line of scrimmage. UNT will have to hold its own.