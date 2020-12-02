Tyreke Davis had a clear vision of how his senior season at North Texas would go just a few months ago.
Davis would start for the third straight year, bond with his teammates and wrap up his decorated career.
Those plans haven’t unfolded as the linebacker expected, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why UNT’s showdown with Louisiana Tech on Thursday won’t be the former Ryan standout’s final game in his hometown.
The NCAA is not counting this season against college football players’ limit of four years of eligibility.
That decision presents an opportunity for players like Davis to return for a second shot at their senior seasons.
“This has been a crazy year,” Davis said. “I feel like I owe it to myself, the coaches and the staff to come back for another year. And why not take advantage of it?”
UNT’s staff will be thrilled to have Davis back, considering what he has contributed over the years.
He enters Thursday’s game as UNT’s active career leader in tackles with 168 to go along with 17 tackles for loss.
What might be even more important is the leadership Davis has provided.
“He’s one of those guys who always has a smile on his face and a ton of energy,” UNT defensive coordinator Clint Bowen said. “The guys love being around him and so do the coaches. He’s a hard worker and is 100% in on UNT football.”
Davis’ attitude has been critical in a season that hasn’t gone the way the Mean Green (3-4) hoped. They enter Thursday’s game at 2-3 in Conference USA play and are out of the conference title chase.
UNT will have to win its last two games to finish over .500 in the regular season and bolster its hopes of sneaking into a bowl game.
The Mean Green have dealt with a host of coronavirus infections and contact tracing issues throughout the season that have knocked players out of their lineup.
Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) has faced issues of its own. The Bulldogs haven’t played since Oct. 31 and have had four straight games either canceled or postponed.
Three of the Bulldogs key players have also opted out of the remainder of the season — wide receiver Adrian Hardy, running back Justin Henderson and offensive tackle Willie Allen.
UNT will turn to its veteran leaders like Davis to guide the way against a shorthanded Louisiana Tech team as the Mean Green look to bounce back from a 49-17 loss to UTSA last week.
“We absolutely have a lot on the line,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “The first thing is to get the bitter taste out of our mouths, go out there and play a good, complete football game.”
Thursday’s game could be the final appearance at Apogee Stadium for a handful of UNT seniors who have yet to decide if they will return next season.
UNT’s top NFL prospect is wide receiver Jaelon Darden, who said earlier this fall that he won’t decide if he will return until after the season. Defensive tackle Dion Novil is also undecided.
“I just want to focus on the remainder of the season,” Novil said. “I’ll continue to play like it’s my last.”
Tyreke Davis didn’t get to play nearly enough this season for him to feel like he had a complete senior campaign. He’s played in just four games.
Davis missed UNT’s games against SMU and Southern Miss after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He tested negative on the follow-up test but still ended up missing time.
Davis later injured an ankle, a setback that knocked him out for UNT’s win over Rice.
“This is not what I thought my senior year would be,” Davis said. “I didn’t get to hang out with teammates or become as close to them as I thought I would. That’s why I want the year back.”
UNT will be happy to have Davis back because of the example he has set. Littrell and his staff have long wanted to build a recruiting pipeline to the talent-rich Denton schools.
Davis has set an example of what is possible for local players who choose to stay at home and play for UNT.
“You get an unbelievable education from a great university, and Tyreke gets to do it at home in front of his friends and family,” Littrell said. “It’s been a lot of fun getting to watch him grow the last couple of years, and I don’t think he’s even close to where he’s going to be.”
Davis will look to take another step toward meeting his potential in the final home game of this season before returning next fall to build on his legacy.
“I’m setting an example and showing you can do it here,” Davis said. “The town has been behind me. Everyone will congratulate me and say they come and watch me play. Some of them are people I don’t even know. The support system has been amazing.”
Key matchup UNT LB KD Davis vs. Louisiana Tech RB Israel Tucker
UNT struggled mightily to contain UTSA’s running game last week, when the Mean Green coughed up 443 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
UNT can’t afford a repeat in its game against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are a pass-first team but have a capable back in Israel Tucker. The senior has rushed for 336 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
Tucker split time early in the season with RB Justin Henderson. He’s Louisiana Tech’s primary option in the running game now that Henderson has opted out of the rest of the season.
UNT will have a tough time containing the Bulldogs offense if Tucker gets going.
The Mean Green’s hopes to contain Tucker and the Bulldogs running game will rest in part with linebacker KD Davis. The senior leads UNT with 48 tackles.
The Mean Green will look to Davis help slow down Tucker. The Bulldogs are perfectly capable of rolling up yards in the passing game but are much more dangerous if they can get a balance attack going.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. Louisiana Tech’s defense
UNT is coming off a tough outing in its loss to UTSA. The Roadrunners were able to shut down the Mean Green by limiting their big play potential.
Jaelon Darden scored on a 75-yard pass from Jason Bean. That was one of the few big play UNT had on a night it managed just 401 yards.
UTSA is one of the few teams that have had much success slowing down the Mean Green, who rank second in C-USA with an average of 34.3 points per game.
Louisiana Tech ranks ninth in the league with an average of 32.3 points allowed per game. The Bulldogs lost two key defensive backs to the NFL after last season in Amik Robertson and L’Jarius Sneed and are allowing 253.1 passing yards per game.
The chances of Louisiana Tech being able to contain UNT the way UTSA did seem slim.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. Louisiana Tech’s offense
UNT took a step back defensively after a pair of promising performances in wins over Middle Tennessee and Rice. The Mean Green allowed seven points in the second half against the Blue Raiders and seven in the final three quarters against Rice.
UTSA scored at least seven points in every quarter and hung 49 on the Mean Green. UNT ranks last in C-USA in scoring defense with an average of 41.0 points allowed per game.
Louisiana Tech is averaging 30.3 points per game and has a host of playmakers. The Bulldogs have been far more consistent.
Edge: Louisiana Tech
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Get back on track defensively
UNT appeared to be on the right track defensively after posting a solid second half in a win over Middle Tennessee and a good all-around game in a win over Rice. The Mean Green took a step back while giving up 49 points in a loss to UTSA and must get back on track against Louisiana Tech.
Help Jason Bean settle in
UNT quarterback Jason Bean had a tough time against UTSA’s defense. The sophomore finished with 102 passing yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. He also rushed for just 10 yards. Bean had been on a tear. He rushed for 263 yards in UNT’s previous two games combined.
Pressure Louisiana Tech’s QBs
Louisiana Tech is playing two quarterbacks in Aaron Allen and Luke Anthony. Allen is more mobile, while Anthony is a better pocket passer. UAB didn’t post a single sack against either in Louisiana Tech’s win in its last game. UNT needs to pressure Allen and Anthony.
Get back to making routine plays
UNT made several key mistakes in its loss to UTSA. The Mean Green gave up a series of big plays to the Roadrunners offensive playmakers, dropped a few key passes and didn’t capitalize on their opportunities. The Mean Green can’t afford a repeat against Louisiana Tech.