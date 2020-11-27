KD Davis was well aware of the importance of North Texas’ series against UTSA long before he developed into a standout linebacker for the Mean Green.
It was the experience of watching the Mean Green face UTSA back in 2017 that helped convince the former Ennis standout to play for UNT in the first place.
Davis was a top recruit and was seriously considering signing with Illinois before seeing UNT quarterback Mason Fine engineer a seven-play, 98-yard touchdown drive in the final 67 seconds to give UNT a 29-26 win over the Roadrunners.
“Just seeing the crowd and how things were when they got that win, I was like, ‘Yeah I’m like I’m really feeling this,’” Davis recalled. “It just showed the attitude of the coaches and the team. They could have easily given up, but they kept going and ended up winning.”
That game was a turning point in a nine-win season for UNT. Several games in the series have provided a spark to either UNT or UTSA.
This season’s meeting on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio doesn’t figure to be any different.
UNT (3-3, 2-2 Conference USA) needs a win to stay alive in the conference title chase. UTSA (6-4, 4-2) is sitting atop the West Division and has the same conference winning percentage as UAB, which is 2-1 in league play.
Berths in the conference title game will be determined by conference winning percentage. Teams will be eligible as long as they have played no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all conference teams.
Both UNT and UTSA are on course to get enough games in heading into the weekend.
The challenge for UNT is finding a way to continue its late-season run of success in what coach Seth Littrell and his players say has developed into a rivalry game. The Mean Green have won two straight, including a win over Rice last week.
“I don’t know what it was in years past,” Littrell said. “But for me, I look at this as a rivalry game. I know our players do.”
Redshirt freshman running back Oscar Adaway III will play against UTSA for the first time this week but is already aware of what the series means to the Mean Green.
“The older guys are telling me that this is a big game and do be locked in,” Adaway said.
Davis is one of those players.
“We know for a fact that they are going to come in and try to be more physical,” Davis said. “We know how bad they want to beat us. We have to come hard and stay focused on winning.”
UNT appears prepared for that challenge after winning its last two games to stay in the C-USA title hunt. The Mean Green allowed just seven points in the second half of a 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee and came back from 10 points down in its 27-17 victory over Rice.
“We are getting better,” Davis said. “People are approaching practice differently and are showing we want to get better each and every day. We are feeding off that.”
Quarterback Jason Bean has helped spark that improvement. He’s thrown for 301 yards and rushed for an additional 263 in UNT’s last two games combined.
He’ll face a UTSA defense that held Southern Miss in check in a 23-20 win last week.
“They play really hard,” Littrell said. “They run to the football and are a physical group, not just up front, but on the back end as well. They do a great job in their scheme.”
The Roadrunners are just as physical when it comes to their offense and feature running back Sincere McCormick. The sophomore is averaging 121.6 rushing yards per game to lead C-USA.
The game sets up to be another slugfest in what has been a series of close games. The Mean Green’s dramatic win that Davis watched is just one example of the thrilling games in the seven-game series UNT leads, 4-3.
UTSA knocked UNT out of the C-USA title chase in 2013 with a 21-13 win at Apogee Stadium.
Five games between UNT and UTSA have been decided by eight points or less.
UNT’s 45-3 win last season is the only blowout in the history of the series,
“Each and every year, these kids will be excited to play each other,” Littrell said. “They know what this game means.”
Key matchup UNT DT Dion Novil vs. UTSA RB Sincere McCormick
UNT nose tackle Dion Novil is coming off a monster game in UNT’s win over Rice. The senior finished with eight tackles, including five behind the line of scrimmage, and a sack in addition to forcing two fumbles.
Novil can cause all kinds of problems for a defense and will be critical in UNT’s plans to slow down UTSA.
The Roadrunners rely heavily on their running game and Sincere McCormick. The sophomore is averaging 121.6 rushing yards per game and has nine rushing touchdowns on the season.
UTSA will look to get its running game going behind McCormick and quarterback Frank Harris, who is a threat to scramble and make plays in the open field.
UNT will have a much better chance to win if Novil continues to make plays in the backfield for the Mean Green.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. UTSA’s defense
UNT ranks second in C-USA with an average of 37.2 points per game and continues to lead the league in rushing yards at 257.3.
Jason Bean’s ability in the running game makes UNT tough to defend. His 66-yard touchdown run turned the Mean Green’s game against Rice around.
UTSA is allowing 26.0 points per game and features one of the top young defensive players in C-USA in freshman linebacker Jamal Ligon, who has 68 tackles and four sacks on the season.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. UTSA’s offense
UNT has found a rhythm in its last two games and is coming off a solid all-around game against Rice. The Mean Green allowed just seven points after the first quarter.
Linebacker KD Davis continues to play well and has 40 tackles and three sacks on the season.
UNT’s recent run of success has pushed the number of points it is allowing down to 39.7 per game.
UTSA has won three of its last four games and has settled in with Frank Harris at quarterback. The junior has four touchdowns with just one interception in the Roadrunners’ last four games.
UTSA has been more consistent over the course of the season.
Edge: UTSA
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Get the running game going
UNT has run the ball effectively during its two-game winning streak behind Bean and its rotation of running backs. UTSA will be prepared for the challenge Bean presents. UNT must be prepared to adjust.
Force UTSA to throw the ball
UTSA will be perfectly content to pound away with running back Sincere McCormick if the Mean Green are giving up yards in the running game. UNT will be better off if it can force the Roadrunners to throw.
Get comfortable in the dome
UNT has won just once in the Alamodome. The Mean Green pulled out a 24-21 win in 2018. The Roadrunners will have the crowd behind them. UNT must find a way to get comfortable.
Make the game-changing plays
Games in the UNT-UTSA series often come down to a big play or two. The Mean Green need to come up with those plays offensively and keep UTSA’s star players from doing the same.