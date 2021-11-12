There’s a different feeling around North Texas the last few days.
Winning will do that for a team.
The Mean Green knew that they were in for a tough go early in the season when they faced SMU, Missouri and Liberty and lost six straight.
UNT fought their way out of that slide with its bowl hopes intact. The Mean Green have won consecutive games heading into its homecoming showdown with UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
“Everyone is hungry,” offensive lineman Manase Mose said. “We want to win another game and get on a roll so that we can accomplish our goal and get to a bowl game.”
UNT (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) will have to keep on winning to get there, beginning with its game against one of the surprise teams in C-USA.
UTEP was picked to finish last in the West Division in the league’s preseason media poll. The Miners (6-3, 3-2) are already bowl eligible.
UNT started what they hope is a season-ending run at a bowl game with wins over Rice and Southern Miss, a pair of teams that were both under .500 on the season.
The Miners are in the midst of a breakout campaign and have already won more games this season than they did in their first three seasons under Dana Dimel, who was 5-27 heading into his fourth season with the Miners.
“They’re a really good team that has had a lot of success this year,” linebacker Kevin Wood said. “We’re going to have to respect them and focus on our game.”
UNT has played better all-around during its winning streak and is coming off an encouraging offensive outing in its win over Southern Miss.
The Mean Green ripped off 38 straight points after falling behind 14-0 early. UNT rushed for 321 yards, despite losing starting running back DeAndre Torrey to an undisclosed injury in the first half.
UNT turned to freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale, who responded with 119 and 112 rushing yards, respectively.
Building on that performance could be a challenge against UTEP. The Miners rank second in C-USA with an average of 117.2 rushing yards allowed per game.
“They’re big and strong up front,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “One of their biggest strengths is their defensive line.”
UTEP rode its defense to a 6-1 start before dropping its last two games to Florida Atlantic and UTSA.
The Miners will look to bounce back behind quarterback Gavin Hardison. The sophomore is averaging 235.9 passing yard per game.
UNT will tackle the challenge after posting its best performance of the year defensively against Southern Miss. The Mean Green allowed a season-low 229 yards.
“We’re cutting down on our mental mistakes,” Wood said. “We’re not overthinking things. If we make a mistake, we go on to the next play.”
That approach is paying dividends for UNT. The challenge now for the Mean Green is to keep stacking wins together.
UNT hasn’t won three straight games since opening the 2018 season 4-0 on its way to a second straight nine-win season.
The Mean Green finished their season with an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl that fall. UNT has some work to do to return to the postseason this year and will look to take another step in the right direction against a UTEP team that is already in a good spot to earn a bowl berth with six wins.
“The mojo with back-to-back wins feels good,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “We were playing good football even before those wins. Things just weren’t going our way.
“We’ve got a great group of guys who [practice] hard every single day and listen to the coaches. It’s showing up on Saturday.”
Key matchup UNT LB KD Davis vs. UTEP RB Ronald Awatt
Davis has been UNT’s most productive defensive player all season and enters the Mean Green’s game against UTEP leading the team in tackles (86) and tackles for loss (13).
The junior finished with eight tackles and a sack against Southern Miss and was a big reason UNT was able to shut the Golden Eagles out in the final three quarters of a win last week.
Davis will be a big part of UNT’s plans to build on that win on Saturday when the Mean Green take on UTEP.
The Miners are a physical team that relies on its running game to power its offense and set up the play-action passing game.
Ronald Awatt has been UTEP’s most effective weapon in the running game. The junior has rushed for 587 yards and four touchdowns on the season and has posted several big games.
Awatt rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown in a win over Southern Miss and finished with 83 yards last week in a loss to UTSA.
UNT will have a much better chance of winning its homecoming game if Davis can help slow Awatt down.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. UTEP’s defense
UNT is coming off a terrific day running the ball in a win over Southern Miss.
The Mean Green rolled up 321 yards and three touchdowns behind the combination of Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale. Johnson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Ragsdale added 112 yards and two touchdowns.
UTEP is allowing just 23 points per game and is tied for 15th nationally with an average of 6.9 tackles for loss per game.
Defensive end Praise Amaewhule has 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on the season.
Edge: UTEP
UNT’s defense vs. UTEP’s offense
UNT has improved throughout the season and really come along the last two weeks.
The Mean Green shut out Southern Miss over the last three quarters and returned two fumbles for touchdowns in a win over the Golden Eagles last week. That performance came on the heels of a terrific stand in overtime in a win over Rice.
UNT forced the Owls into a long field goal on their possession in overtime. Rice kicker Christian VanSickle missed from 46 yards out and the Mean Green went on to win.
UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison is throwing for 235.9 yards per game to power the Miners. UTEP is averaging 24.7 points per game.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Slow down UTEP’s running game
UTEP is a bit unconventional when it comes to college football today. The Miners look to run the ball, control the clock and take an occasional shot down the field in the passing game. UTEP is averaging 154.8 rushing yards per game. UNT can’t afford to let the Miners get on track.
Run the ball effectively
UTEP’s strength is its defensive front. Defensive end Praise Amaewhule is one of the best players in Conference USA and has helped the Miners limit opponents to 117.2 rushing yards per game. UNT will have a much better chance of winning if it runs the ball effectively.
Win the big-play battle
UNT beat Southern Miss largely because it won the explosive play battle. The Mean Green returned two fumbles for touchdowns and also scored on Ikaika Ragsdale’s 44-yard run. UTEP has also shown the ability to hit on big plays. The team that comes up with more will likely win.
Build on recent momentum
The Mean Green don’t have any margin for error left at 3-6 and needs to win its final three games to become bowl eligible. UNT has momentum after consecutive wins and can’t afford to squander it in the early stages of its game against UTEP. A quick start is critical.