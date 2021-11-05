North Texas coach Seth Littrell repeated a message to his team over the last few weeks.
Littrell thought the Mean Green were oh, so close to breaking a six-game losing streak and reaching their potential.
UNT took care of the first part of that equation last week when it knocked off Rice in overtime. That win gave the Mean Green a chance to focus on the second part and becoming the team they think they can be, beginning with a game at Southern Miss on Saturday.
UNT (2-6) is all but out of the race for the Conference USA West Division title at 1-3 but is still alive when it comes to winning six games to become bowl eligible.
“Coach Littrell told us to keep going and that we are close,” linebacker KD Davis said. “We were tired of being close. We knew we needed to finish. We went out there, fought to the end and finished.”
Davis and the Mean Green forced Rice to attempt a 46-yard field goal on its possession in overtime. Chris VanSickle’s miss opened the door for Ayo Adeyi to score on a 1-yard run to lift UNT to a 30-24 win.
The Mean Green kept their long-shot bowl hopes alive in the process. UNT needs to win its final four games to get to 6-6.
Reaching that goal seems like a longshot at best. UNT is clinging to those hopes anyway as it looks to avoid a third straight losing season.
“Coming into that game, the players had been fighting hard and had faced a lot of adversity,” Littrell said. “They battled through it and finally found a way to win. That was huge, especially at this point of the year. We don’t have much wiggle room. We have to build on the positives.”
There were plenty in UNT’s win over Rice. The Mean Green limited the Owls to 97 rushing yards and didn’t turn the ball over or give up a sack.
Quarterback Austin Aune didn’t put up huge yardage totals but managed UNT’s offense well while throwing for 121 yards and rushing for a team-high 65. Davis posted 18 tackles, the total tackle total for a UNT player since at least 2000.
That performance gave the Mean Green a shot of confidence.
“We came into practice this week with a winning feeling,” Davis said. “We want to go back out there and win again on Saturday.”
Southern Miss coach Will Hall was impressed with what UNT showed in its win over Rice and expects to see a team with renewed confidence.
“They’re a really talented team that’s improving,” Hall said. “They had lost six in a row and found a way to win at Rice. They have some talented guys that continue to get better.”
Southern Miss will look to break through this week, just like UNT did last week at Rice.
If there is anything UNT’s win over the Owls showed, it’s that a team hungry for a win can be dangerous. Southern Miss certainly falls into that category.
The Golden Eagles haven’t beaten a team that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level all season. Their only win of the season was 37-0 victory over Grambling, a team that competes in the Football Championship Subdivision, in the second week of the season.
Southern Miss relies on its defense and is allowing 29.3 points per game. The Golden Eagles’ issues have been on the offensive side of the ball.
Southern Miss has used three different starting quarterbacks. The Golden Eagles moved student coach Jake Smithhart to the active roster last week in a loss to Middle Tennessee and also used Jason Goldstein as quarterback.
Southern Miss has used eight different players under center, the most of any FBS program in 2021.
None have led the Golden Eagles to a win over another FBS team. UNT was in the same position a week ago.
The Mean Green experienced their breakthrough moment in their win over Rice. They’ll look to build on it at Southern Miss and continue to keep their bowl hopes alive.
“They’ve been in a very similar situation to the one we’ve been in,” Littrell said. “They’re looking to get a win. I know it’s going to be a very competitive game.”
Key matchup
UNT RB DeAndre Torrey vs. Southern Miss LB Hayes Maples
Running back DeAndre Torrey has been UNT’s most productive player offensively.
Torrey enters the Mean Green’s game at Southern Miss with 896 rushing yards and is within striking distance of clearing the 1,000-yard mark.
UNT is at its best when Torrey is running the ball effectively. The Mean Green will look to get the senior going against a Southern Miss’ defense that has been the Golden Eagles’ strength all season.
Southern Miss is allowing just 138.0 rushing yards per game. Middle linebacker Hayes Maples has 29 tackles on the season and will be a key part of the Golden Eagles’ plans to slow down Torrey and the Mean Green’s running game.
UNT will have a much better chance of winning consecutive games for the first time this season if it can get Torrey rolling.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Southern Miss’ defense
UNT came up with one of its best performances of the season offensively in its win over Rice. The Mean Green managed just 314 yards in a grind-it-out, low-scoring game. What as more important was that UNT didn’t turn the ball over or give up a sack.
Austin Aune is throwing for 121.5 yards per game to lead UNT, which is averaging 23.9 points per game.
Southern Miss is allowing 29.3 points per game. Safety Malik Shorts has 63 tackles and two interceptions on the season.
Edge: Southern Miss
UNT’s defense vs. Southern Miss’ offense
UNT continued to show signs of improvement defensively in its win over Rice.
The Mean Green gave up a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter but bounced back to come up with a stop in the first overtime period. Rice missed a field goal. UNT capitalized by scoring the game-winning touchdown.
UNT is allowing 33.6 points per game. That is not what the Mean Green were aiming for at the beginning of the season. That total still puts UNT far ahead of Southern Miss, which ranks last in C-USA with an average of 13.6 points per game.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Maintain the confidence from last week
UNT picked up a whole lot of confidence last week, when it snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Rice. The Mean Green will have a whole lot better chance of winning back-to-back games for the first time this season if they can get off to a good start and maintain that confidence against Southern Miss.
Avoid making big mistakes again
One of the big reasons the Mean Green snapped their losing streak last week was they avoided big mistakes. UNT didn’t turn the ball over or give up a sack in its win over Rice. The Mean Green will have a good chance of winning back-to-back games for the first time this season if they can match that performance.
Build on a good defensive outing
UNT limited Rice to 97 rushing yards on an average of 2.1 yards a carry last week. That performance was a key factor in the Mean Green pulling out a win over the Owls. Southern Miss has struggled offensively all season and is averaging just 13.6 points per game. UNT can’t let the Golden Eagles break out.
Get the running game going behind Torrey
UNT fell just short of the 200-yard mark rushing in its win over Rice last week. The Mean Green had four players finish with at least 27 yards and came up with 193 yards as team on the day. Quarterback Austin Aune posted 65 yards on the ground. UNT is a whole lot tougher to beat when it runs the ball well.