North Texas coach Seth Littrell has gotten to the point where he had a pretty good handle on reading where a team is at heading into bowl season.
He played in bowls when he was a fullback at Oklahoma, coached in several during his tour as an assistant coach and will guide UNT in a bowl for a fifth time as a head coach on Thursday when the Mean Green take on Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
That experience has Littrell feeling good about where the Mean Green stand as they look to break through for what would be a milestone win.
UNT has won just three bowl games in program history and has gone 0-4 in bowls in Littrell’s first five seasons with the Mean Green.
“The first thing with bowls is that you have to be focused and locked in on the game,” Littrell said. “There can be a lot of distractions. You also want to come in fresh. That is as important as anything after a long season.
“This is the time of year, depending on where you are at with finals and other things, you can get emotionally and physically drained a little bit. Where our guys are at, the run that we made and the momentum we have, has put us in a better situation to have the energy we need.”
UNT is hoping that energy will translate to a historic moment for a program that hasn’t won a bowl game since knocking off UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
The Mean Green are feeling good about their chances to break through again in a matchup of teams that are both 6-6 on the season. UNT looked like it was dead in the water after starting 1-6 but has won five straight games since.
“We had some team meetings with just the players,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “We said we were tired of losing. We knew we had to fix things on the practice field with hard work. It was amazing to see the guys turn it around.”
UNT’s turnaround was based largely on its shift to a run-based offense and the improvement of its defense. The Mean Green allowed an average of 17.0 points per game during its winning streak while rushing for an average of 283 yards in that span.
That run landed UNT its best opportunity for a bowl win since 2016. The Mean Green fell to Army in overtime in Littrell’s debut season.
The next two seasons, UNT lost to a loaded Troy team that beat LSU and finished 11-2 a year later, and to a nationally ranked Utah State that featured a future NFL quarterback. The Mean Green fell to Appalachian State last year.
UNT has a healthy respect for Miami. The RedHawks would have played in the MAC championship game if they had cashed in on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime in their regular season finale against Kent State.
“They are a really solid team overall and have been in a lot of wars this year like we have,” Littrell said. “What really stands out is how well coached they are.”
Even with that being the case, the RedHawks do not look nearly as talented as the last three teams the Mean Green have played in bowls.
UNT struggled to match up with the size and athleticism of App State last season. The Mean Green could have the physical edge this time around against a school from the MAC.
“They are what you expect when you head to that part of the country,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said of UNT. “They are really athletic and explosive, which is not surprising. They run the ball very well and are really athletic on defense. They are twitchy and are playing hard.”
That effort has provided UNT another opportunity to break through for the bowl win that has eluded the Mean Green throughout Littrell’s tenure.
UNT tight end Jason Pirtle is a sixth-year senior and has been chasing a bowl win with the Mean Green just as long as Littrell has. Pirtle said he’s hungry to break through. Aune expressed similar sentiments.
UNT officials had a replica bowl ring displayed on the video board in the Lovelace & McNatt Practice Facility this week.
“It would be huge for the program,” Aune said of UNT breaking through for a win that would deliver the Mean Green a ring. “It gives you momentum going into the next year and gives guys confidence in themselves and the program.”
Key matchup
UNT DB DeShawn Gaddie vs. Miami WR Jack Sorenson
The Mean Green’s defense has been on a tear late in the season. During their winning streak, they’ve held each team they’ve faced to 24 points or less.
UNT’s most impressive performance in that stretch came in a 45-23 win over UTSA to cap the regular season. The Mean Green held the Roadrunners to 366 yards. UTSA went on to beat Western Kentucky in the Conference USA championship game.
UNT defensive back DeShawn Gaddie has played a key role in the Mean Green’s performance late in the season. The sophomore leads UNT with six pass breakups and has 51 tackles on the season.
Gaddie made the move from safety to cornerback midway through the season. He will be among the players UNT will turn to while trying to contain wide receiver Jack Sorenson.
The senior has 69 catches for 1,290 yards and 10 touchdowns and is quarterback Brett Gabbert’s favorite target.
The Mean Green will have a much better chance to win if they can contain Miami’s top threat in the passing game.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Miami’s defense
UNT has scored at least 45 points in each of its last two games and rolled up 456 yards in a win over UTSA to cap the regular season.
The Mean Green are averaging 28.6 points per game on the season and appear to have found their groove while leaning on their running game. UNT is averaging 245.5 rushing yards per game behind an experienced offensive line and a talented group of running backs.
The Mean Green will look to maintain their performance in the running game when they take on a Miami defense that is allowing 153.9 rushing yards per game.
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has 116 tackles on the season to pace Miami, which is allowing 23.8 points per game.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. Miami’s offense
UNT’s defense posted one of its best performances of the year in a 49-7 win over Florida International in the second to last game of the regular season.
The Mean Green have held three of their last four opponents to 17 points or less.
UNT will look to extend that streak when it faces a Miami offense that has been on a tear late in the year. The RedHawks have scored 45 points or more in two of their last three games.
Gabbert has thrown for 2,418 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
Miami has seven players with at least 10 receptions on the season. Running back Keyon Mozee has rushed for 479 yards and four touchdowns.
Miami has been more consistent over the course of the season.
Edge: Miami
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get the running game going
UNT’s five-game winning streak to cap the regular season was fueled largely by its ability to run the ball effectively. The Mean Green cleared the 300-yard mark in rushing yards three times during their winning streak.
Contain Miami’s passing game
Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert has thrown for an average of 368.8 yards per game in the RedHawks’ last four games. UNT is allowing 230.0 passing yards per game and can’t afford to let Gabbert get on track.
Protect quarterback Austin Aune
Miami features two elite pass rushers in Lonnie Phelps and Kameron Butler, who have 8.5 and 8.0 sacks on the season, respectively. Aune has excelled at connecting on the deep ball late in the season. UNT must protect him.
Handle the pressure of the moment
This season’s edition of the Mean Green has a chance to go down in program history with a bowl win. The pressure to pull through is significant. A loss would leave UNT with a 6-7 record and a third straight losing season.