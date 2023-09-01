Eric Morris will make some history Saturday when North Texas opens its season with a home game against Cal.
It won’t be the first time UNT’s new head coach has been a part of a milestone moment on the Mean Green’s home turf. He was also there when the venue opened way back in 2011.
Morris was a graduate assistant coach at Houston when the Cougars rolled in what was then known as Apogee Stadium and blasted the Mean Green 48-23 behind legendary quarterback Case Keenum.
Morris has been rising through the coaching profession ever since and will make his official return in a time of change for UNT’s program.
“I’m just excited,” Morris said. “You dig into this process of eight months of being around the kids and watching them work, continue to grind and build our culture.
“We’ve made huge progress.”
The hope is UNT has made enough of it to capitalize on a milestone day.
Besides it being Morris’ debut with the Mean Green, UNT will also play its first official game as a member of the American Athletic Conference after spending a decade in Conference USA.
And if that wasn’t enough, it’s DATCU Day to honor the renaming of UNT’s home stadium. The credit union that was founded by UNT professors purchased the naming rights for the former Apogee Stadium.
UNT has the opportunity to mark the occasion with a landmark win against Cal. The Mean Green haven’t hosted a Power Five conference opponent since beating Indiana two games after their loss to Houston in 2011.
“It’s a great opportunity,” UNT quarterback Stone Earle said. “We’re excited to get out there with the new staff, a new offense and a new game plan and show what we can do.”
Earle wasn’t expected to play a big role in UNT’s plans when fall practice started a few weeks ago. The junior was sitting third on the Mean Green’s depth chart.
He has made a dramatic rise since then to earn the starting job. Chandler Rogers, a highly regarded transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, is also expected to play.
“We have a great quarterback room,” Earle said. “I’m just glad that we were able to push each other and make each other better.”
UNT has four running backs returning who combined to rush for 2,391 yards last season. Ayo Adeyi led that group with 807 yards and could help take pressure off Earle and Rogers.
UNT will likely need those backs to produce to keep pace with Cal, which could be a challenge with Jackson Sirmon roaming the middle of the field. The senior linebacker was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection last season.
Cal also has a highly decorated player on offense in running back Jaydn Ott.
Ott was named a Freshman All-American last season, when he rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Golden Bears’ running game could be even tougher to deal with after TCU transfer quarterback Sam Jackson V won the starting job.
Jackson rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in limited action with the Horned Frogs.
“He’s a bigger guy who is fast and has breakaway speed,” UNT defensive end Mazin Richards said of Ott. “He’s also good between the tackles and runs hard.”
UNT’s hope heading into the game is that linebacker Kevin Wood will be ready to play. The senior missed nearly all of fall practice before returning in the last few days.
“There are a bunch of unknowns on both sides of the ball and special teams,” Morris said. “We’ll have to play fast and free, make some adjustments and play good, sound football.”
Do that, and UNT believes it will have a chance to post what would be a landmark win on a historic day.
A lot has changed since the end of last season. The Mean Green have a new coach, a nearly entirely new coaching staff and a new starting quarterback. Even the name of the stadium is new.
It’s been a lot for UNT to adjust to in just a few months.
Morris was there for one of the first milestone moments at UNT’s home venue when he was a graduate assistant at Houston. The way the Mean Green have progressed since his arrival at UNT late last year gives them hope they can capitalize on what seems like a golden opportunity.
“We have been preaching that sometimes change can be for the better,” Richards said. “The changes have led to more attention to detail. That is from the top to bottom with strength training, eating and hydration. We are handling it well.
“It will pay off.”
Key matchup
UNT RB Ayo Adeyi vs. Cal LB Jackson Sirmon
The strength of UNT’s team is its talented group of running backs who powered its offense last season.
The Mean Green are moving to a spread under Eric Morris and are certain to throw the ball more.
The challenge is that Stone Earle will be making his first start for the Mean Green. He threw for 45 yards all of last season.
The best way for UNT to help Earle is to get its running game going behind Ayo Adeyi. The junior averaged 7.2 yards per carry last season.
Cal will certainly look to shut down UNT’s running game behind Jackson Sirmon. The linebacker will be one of the best players the Mean Green face all year.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Cal’s defense
UNT lost a host of its top players offensively after last season, including quarterback Austin Aune, wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and tight ends Jake Roberts and Var’Keyes Gumms.
UNT is also implementing a new four-wide spread scheme. The Mean Green averaged 33.8 points per game last season.
Sirmon is one of several talented players who return for Cal. The Golden Bears allowed 27.8 points per game against a higher level of competition.
Edge: Cal
UNT’s defense vs. Cal’s offense
UNT lost linebacker KD Davis — one of the best players in recent program history — to graduation after last season and is moving to a new 3-3-5 scheme.
Mazin Richards was among UNT’s most productive players in 2022 when he posted 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end. He’s moving to a defensive end spot in a three-man front this year.
Jaydn Ott is among the best running backs in the country and will run behind a big and talented offensive line.
Edge: Cal
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Don’t get run over in the running game
UNT will play with just three down linemen this year, which will make it vulnerable to opponents’ running game. The Mean Green will struggle if Cal capitalizes behind Jaydn Ott.
Make sure Stone Earle is comfortable
Stone Earle will make his first start for UNT against Cal. His experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level consists of playing sparingly as a wildcat quarterback last year. UNT needs to get him into a groove.
Hold the line of scrimmage on both sides
The difference between teams that compete on the Power Five level like Cal and Group of Five teams like UNT is often at the line of scrimmage. Cal will be bigger in the trenches. The Mean Green will have to hold their own anyway.
Win the big-play battle with the Golden Bears
Ott is just one of the talented skill position players on Cal’s roster. The Golden Bears also have plenty of talent at wide receiver and on defense. UNT can’t afford to give up big plays.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.