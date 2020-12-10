Jaelon Darden has spent most of 2020 season on the verge of breaking one North Texas record or another.
The wide receiver has already taken down the program mark for career touchdown catches and touchdown catches in a single season.
The final game of the senior campaign on Friday won’t be any different.
UNT will host UTEP at Apogee, where Darden will take aim at the Mean Green’s records for career receptions and career receiving yards in what might be his final collegiate game. It’s an opportunity he won’t approach any differently than the other games he has played throughout his career.
“I don’t look at that,” Darden said of his place in UNT history. “I look at coming to work every day, giving my all and making sure my teammates know how hard I work. Because at the end of the day if we work hard, everything else will come.”
That has certainly been the case for Darden. He broke UNT’s record for career touchdown catches by catching three last week in a loss to Louisiana Tech, pushing his total to 34, surpassing the previous mark of 31 set by Ron Shanklin from 1967-69.
Darden also broke Shanklin’s single season record of 13 touchdown grabs by running his total to 15 against the Bulldogs.
The Houston native appears to have a golden opportunity for an encore when UNT (3-5, 2-4 Conference USA) faces UTEP (3-4, 0-3). The Miners saw four of their top defensive backs enter the NCAA’s transfer portal in the last few days.
Darden will look to capitalize and further cement his place in UNT history. His 222 career receptions are just seven shy of Casey Fitzgerald’s program record of 229.
Johnny Quinn’s record of 2,718 receiving yards is also within reach. Darden enters Friday’s game with 2,609 receiving yards and has already had two games with at least 200 receiving yards this season.
UNT coach Seth Littrell credited Darden’s work ethic for helping him carve out a place in program history.
“He’s become a really well-rounded receiver,” Littrell said. “It starts with the work he puts in, not only on the field but also in the meeting room. He understands what defenses are trying to do.”
That knowledge is one of the reasons he has emerged as an NFL prospect who could have the opportunity to become the first UNT player drafted since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004. The question Darden faces is if he will declare for the NFL draft after the season.
The NCAA froze the eligibility clocks for all players this fall due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Darden could come back for another season at UNT.
“I haven’t made a decision,” Darden said. “I have to talk it over with my family. I’ll decide after the season.”
UNT is holding out hope that its season will last past Friday. The NCAA has rescinded the requirement that teams finish .500 or better in the regular season to earn a bowl berth.
“Who knows?” Littrell said if UNT has a chance at a bowl. “That is for the conferences and the bowls to decide. I’m focused on this game and controlling what we can control. Afterward, we will see where everything is at.”
Knocking off UTEP might not be as simple as it was in previous years. The Miners have won three games already this season, a dramatic improvement over 2019, when they lost 11 straight on their way to a 1-11 finish.
The Miners rank third in C-USA with an average of 133.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
“They have a pretty good defense that has a lot of guys who fly around and get to the ball,” UNT quarterback Jason Bean said. “They’ll present a challenge for our offense.”
Fortunately for UNT, it will have Darden back for at least one more game to lead the way and add to his legacy with the program.
He was recently named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the nation’s top receiver, adding yet another honor in his decorated career.
Darden will take aim at a few additional milestones when UNT faces UTEP in a game that could mark the final appearance at Apogee for several UNT seniors. He won’t approach that game any differently than he has others in his decorated career.
Darden is a grinder, an approach that will never change.
“I definitely have faith in myself and my work ethic,” Darden said. “I trained hard to get here, which is why I’m playing the way I’m playing.”
Key matchup UNT LB KD Davis vs. UTEP RB Deion Hankins
UNT has struggled at times this season to contain opponents’ running games and will face another challenge when it takes on Deion Hankins.
The redshirt freshman is averaging 82.2 rushing yards per game and has scored seven touchdowns. Hankins is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and has a season-long run of 41 yards.
UTEP is a physical team and has an offensive line that averages more than 300 pounds per starter.
The Miners would like nothing more than to pound away at UNT’s defense with their running game and keep the Mean Green’s offense off the field. UTEP lost four starters in its secondary after they opted out of the season in the last few days.
UNT’s hopes to contain Hankins will rest largely with its defensive front and linebacker KD Davis. The junior leads UNT with 59 tackles.
UNT needs a big game from Davis after it struggled against the run in each of its last two games. Louisiana Tech running back Israel Tucker rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over UNT last week.
UTSA running back Sincere McCormick rolled over UNT for a program record 251 yards back on Nov. 28, when the Mean Green gave up 443 rushing yards.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. UTEP’s defense
UNT leads C-USA with 33.9 points and 235.4 rushing yards per game behind a deep group of running backs.
Senior DeAndre Torrey has rushed for 636 yards on the season and leads five players who have at least 160 yards on the ground this year. One of those players is quarterback Jason Bean, who has 343 yards on the season.
UTSA and Louisiana Tech held him to 10 and eight yards in the last two weeks, respectively. UNT needs to Bean back on track against UTEP, which is stout against the run. The Miners rank third in C-USA with an average of 133.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
UTEP will be shorthanded after four of its key defensive backs opted out of the season in the last few days.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. UTEP’s offense
UNT’s defense has struggled most of the season and has allowed at least 42 points in each of the Mean Green’s last two games.
UTSA scored 49 points in a win over UNT, while Louisiana Tech scored 42.
The book seems to be out on the Mean Green, who rank last in C-USA in rushing defense with an average of 236.4 yards allowed per game and scoring defense 41.1 points per game.
Teams are pounding away at UNT in the running game.
UTEP is averaging just 115.7 rushing yards per game, but has the ability to get going behind Hankins, who rushed for 119 yards in a loss to Charlotte.
Edge: UTEP
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Find the motivation to play
UNT slipped to two games under .500 after dropping consecutive games to key C-USA West Division rivals UTSA and Louisiana Tech, a slide that put its bowl hopes on life support. UNT will need to find the motivation to play.
Capitalize on UTEP’s secondary issues
UTEP lost four key members of its defensive secondary when they all entered the NCAA transfer portal. UNT has one of the best wide receivers in the county in Jaelon Darden. The Mean Green must capitalize.
Stop the Miners’ running game
UNT has struggled to stop opponents’ running games at times this season and must contain Deion Hankins. The redshirt freshman is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and is capable of carrying UTEP offensively.
Get Jason Bean going in the run game
UNT is a whole lot better offensively when quarterback Jason Bean is effective in the running game. UTSA and Louisiana Tech shut him down the last two weeks, holding him to 10 and eight yards, respectively. UNT can’t afford a repeat.