Chandler Rogers action

North Texas quarterback Chandler Rogers scores on a 23-yard run last week during the Mean Green's loss to Florida International. Rogers will make his first start for UNT on Saturday at Louisiana Tech.

 Marco Barrera/For the DRC

Some of Chandler Rogers’ finest moments during a winding college career came at Louisiana-Monroe.

The former Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback started 18 games for the Warhawks the last two seasons before entering the transfer portal and landing at North Texas.

Rogers mug

Chandler Rogers
Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown
Keith Willis

Keith Willis Jr.
UNT-LT four downs

Cal tight end Jack Endries breaks free from the North Texas defense in the team's win over the Mean Green Sept. 2. UNT has been torched in the first two weeks of the season defensively. In Saturday's game versus La. Tech, it'll be critical they don't fold yet again. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
1
0
0