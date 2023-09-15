Some of Chandler Rogers’ finest moments during a winding college career came at Louisiana-Monroe.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback started 18 games for the Warhawks the last two seasons before entering the transfer portal and landing at North Texas.
Rogers will make his 19th start Saturday just a few miles from where he established himself on the Football Bowl Subdivision level when UNT takes on Louisiana Tech.
UNT coach Eric Morris said during his Tuesday press conference that he would determine his starter for the Mean Green’s third game of the season after seeing how Rogers and Stone Earle played in practice this week.
Morris said during his weekly radio show Thursday night that Rogers will get the start.
The move wasn’t a surprise considering the way UNT’s second game of the season played out.
Earle struggled in the first half of a 46-39 loss to Florida International, throwing two interceptions and having a third called back by a penalty.
Rogers came on in the second half and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-15 passing. He also scored on a 23-yard run.
“I stayed ready and prepared like a starter,” Rogers said after the game. “I was in this position at Louisiana-Monroe. I know I’m one play away and know how to prepare.”
Those preparations paid off after Earle threw for 96 yards on 10-of-20 passing, was sacked twice and also lost a fumble.
Morris said UNT pulled Earle when he cramped up right before the start of the second half.
Rogers responded by throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Mori Maclin and a 10-yard scoring strike to Damon Ward Jr. He later scored on a 23-yard run that gave UNT a 39-38 lead before FIU answered late.
Morris was impressed with the way Rogers played after coming off the bench. He was concerned with how comfortable Rogers was with the game plan when UNT turned to him in the second half.
“He looked me in the eye and said, ‘Coach, call anything you want,’” Morris said. “It gives you peace of mind to know he prepared the right way.
“He executed the calls in a really good way.”
Morris and the Mean Green are hoping Rogers can build on that performance in Louisiana, where he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Texas State in one of his best performances last season.
The move to Rogers is one of a few adjustments the Mean Green are making heading into their game against Louisiana Tech in the hope of turning their season around.
UNT is also considering moving offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu from tackle inside to guard, where he played last season, to spark its running game.
The Mean Green’s four running backs, who combined for 2,391 rushing yards last season, have managed just 200 so far this year. UNT will have one less weapon as it looks to get its running game rolling after losing Ikaika Ragsdale last week.
The junior, who was UNT’s second-leading rusher with 755 yards in 2022, went down with a leg injury against FIU. Team doctors later determined that he will miss the remainder of the season.
Knocking off Louisiana Tech without Ragsdale will be tougher for UNT in Morris’ first showdown with one of his former Texas Tech teammates.
Morris was a redshirt freshman with the Red Raiders in 2004 during Sonny Cumbie’s senior season. Cumbie is in his second season as Louisiana Tech’s coach.
“I’ve known coach Cumbie forever,” Morris said. “He’s building a program and doing a nice job of it.”
The Bulldogs (2-1) can match their win total from all of last season, when they went 3-9, with a win over UNT.
Louisiana Tech hammered Northwestern State 51-21 last week and beat the same FIU team UNT lost to last week 22-17 to open the season.
Boise State transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 684 yards and three touchdowns to pace Louisiana Tech.
Maclin has been UNT’s best weapon. He has rolled up 183 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
UNT is averaging 30.0 points per game, despite dealing with an unstable quarterback situation.
The bigger concern for the Mean Green is a defense that is allowing 52.0 points per game.
FIU barely snuck by Maine, a team that competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level, 14-12 before rolling up 514 yards in its win over UNT.
“It’s the little things we are doing wrong that are turning into big plays,” cornerback Ridge Texada said. “If we focus on the little things like tackling and fitting the right gaps, everything will come together.”
UNT has been fishing for the right moves to help it break out. Elevating Rogers to the starting lineup is just the latest.
Key matchup
UNT LB Jordan Brown vs. Louisiana Tech RB Keith Willis Jr.
UNT has struggled to contain opponents’ running games and enters Saturday’s game ranked last nationally in rushing defense with an average of 291.0 yards allowed per game.
The Bulldogs will take one look at UNT in a three-man front and attack the Mean Green in the running game. Louisiana Tech is averaging 169.7 rushing yards per game and features promising freshman running back Keith Willis Jr.
The Houston native rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns last week in a win over Northwestern State.
UNT’s best hope to slow Willis down is Brown. The veteran has 12 tackles through two games.
The Mean Green need Brown to be at his best against the Bulldogs.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Louisiana Tech’s defense
UNT made a big jump offensively from its season-opening loss to Cal to its loss to FIU.
The Mean Green rolled up 548 yards against the Panthers after managing just 225 against the Golden Bears.
Louisiana Tech held FIU to 17 points and Northwestern State to 21. Senior safety Myles Heard has 30 tackles on the season.
The Bulldogs have been more consistent.
Edge: Louisiana Tech
UNT’s defense vs. Louisiana Tech’s offense
UNT is statistically one of the worst defenses in the country two weeks into the season.
The Mean Green are allowing 52 points per game and clearly miss some of the key players they lost to graduation and transfer after last season.
Louisiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeier has a ton of experience from his time at Boise State before transferring.
Louisiana Tech also has dynamic slot receiver Smoke Harris back.
Edge: Louisiana Tech
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Don’t fold defensively
It sounds simple enough, but UNT has been torched over and over in the first two weeks of the season defensively. Louisiana Tech has the firepower to give UNT fits if it doesn’t play well.
Get Rogers going early
Rogers is a veteran quarterback and looked good in the second half of UNT’s loss to FIU. He’s perfectly capable of picking up where he left off, but UNT needs to put him in advantageous positions.
Run the ball effectively
UNT hasn’t run the ball nearly as effectively as it did last season, especially when it comes to its running backs. The Mean Green need to get Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi going.
Get comfortable in Ruston
UNT never seems to play well in Ruston. The Mean Green are 3-6 on Louisiana Tech’s field all-time. UNT needs to get off to a good start and avoid playing from behind against a solid Bulldogs team.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.