There is an aura of mystery surrounding North Texas’ home opener this year.
The Mean Green are certainly familiar with SMU, their longtime rival. There are plenty of players on the Mustangs' roster UNT knows a lot about heading into Saturday night’s game.
SMU running back Tre Siggers played for the Mean Green before transferring. It’s hard to get any more familiar than that.
It’s the coach on the sideline — Rhett Lashlee — UNT doesn’t know a lot about, at least not when it comes to how he’ll approach being a head coach.
The former SMU offensive coordinator returned to Dallas to take over the program after Sonny Dykes moved a few miles west to become the coach at TCU in the offseason.
Lashlee and his staff will have the advantage of having tape to study of UNT from the Mean Green’s season-opening win over UTEP.
“The opening game of the season, you never know the wrinkles people are going to throw out there,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We’ll see as we get in there. We’re going to have to do a good job of game planning and then make adjustments throughout the game.”
What UNT does know is that it will have a golden opportunity in a series that means more to the program than any other.
The Mean Green are 4-2 against SMU in Denton, but the Mustangs have dominated overall. SMU has won six of the last seven meetings and has a 34-6-1 edge.
“It’s definitely a rivalry game,” UNT running back Ayo Adeyi said. “Since I’ve been here, UNT-SMU has been the talk. It’s going to be a good game and a fun atmosphere.”
UNT announced late Thursday that it expects a large crowd for the game and encouraged fans to arrive early.
The Mean Green hope that crowd will give them a boost as they look to slow down SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai.
There isn’t much of a mystery about what the veteran will bring to the Mustangs' offense. Mordecai threw for 3,628 yards last season, when he ranked fifth nationally with a school-record 39 touchdown passes. Four of those touchdowns came in a win over UNT. Mordecai threw for 311 yards against the Mean Green.
“He’s a really good football player,” Littrell said. “He’s an experienced guy who has a lot of talent around him.”
Wide receiver Rashee Rice is one of those talented players and is another familiar face for the Mean Green. UNT took a 6-0 lead on SMU last year and led for most of the first half before Rice caught a strike from Mordecai and broke free for a 62-yard touchdown.
SMU quickly pulled away from there for a 35-12 win.
UNT is hoping it has a little more firepower this year after a solid performance in its 31-13 win over UTEP.
Quarterback Austin Aune thew for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the first season-opening start of his college career.
“Getting the win was all I cared about,” Aune said. “Watching tape there are still a lot of things I can work on. I got into the film room, made corrections and am working on them in this week’s practices.”
Aune and the rest of the Mean Green players have spent time this week studying the familiar players they will be facing, including Mordecai and defensive end Gary Wiley. They’re also looking at film of the systems SMU’s coordinators ran at their previous stops.
Defensive coordinator Scott Symons spent last season coaching Liberty’s defense. UNT fell to the Flames in 2021.
“We’re watching Liberty’s schemes and SMU’s players who are back from last year,” Aune said. “They have talented players and a good scheme.”
How the Mean Green match up with the Mustangs with Lashlee in charge will remain a mystery until Saturday.
Key matchup
UNT CB DeShawn Gaddie vs. SMU WR Rashee Rice
UNT heads into its game against SMU shorthanded after cornerback John Davis Jr. went down with an injury in the Mean Green’s win over UTEP.
Davis is not expected to be back in time to play against the Mustangs, which will put all the more pressure on cornerback DeShawn Gaddie. The junior has developed into a top cover corner for the Mean Green.
Gaddie and fellow cornerback Ridge Texada will play key roles in trying to slow down SMU’s passing attack and Rice. Texada came on for Davis and is expected to start against the Mustangs.
Rice caught 64 passes for 670 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Gaddie posted five tackles and broke up two passes in UNT’s win over UTEP.
The Mean Green will have a much better chance to knock off the Mustangs if Gaddie and the rest of UNT’s secondary can contain Rice.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. SMU’s defense
UNT had a good outing offensively against UTEP. Aune threw three touchdown passes and racked up 236 yards on 16-of-29 passing. Running back Ayo Adeyi rushed for 80 yards and paced the Mean Green’s running attack, which rolled up 163 yards.
The Mean Green’s coaches and players said they have a lot of room to grow heading into their second game of the season.
Building on that performance might not be as easy as it sounds against SMU.
The Mustangs return several of their top players from last season, including defensive end DeVere Levelston. The senior is one of the top defensive linemen in the American Athletic Conference.
Edge: SMU
UNT’s defense vs. SMU’s offense
UNT made tremendous strides under coordinator Phil Bennett last season and picked up where it left off in a season-opening win over UTEP.
The Mean Green shut out the Miners in the second half. Linebacker KD Davis posted eight tackles and two of UNT’s eight quarterback hurries.
UNT will look to build on that performance against a talented SMU team led by Mordecai.
The senior averaged 302.3 passing yards per game last season and has several top players around him. Siggers led SMU with 727 rushing yards last season.
SMU has more proven talent.
Edge: SMU
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get off to a fast start
One of the edges UNT has on SMU is that it has already played a game. The Mustangs will open the season with their game against the Mean Green, who should have a chance to get off to a quick start while the Mustangs settle in.
Contain SMU’s passing game
UNT’s big concern heading into Saturday’s game is that it will be without Davis. UNT will have to find a way to slow down Mordecai without him. Texada will have to come through with a solid performance.
Get the running game going
The Mean Green finished with just 125 rushing yards in their loss to SMU last season, when they averaged 3.0 yards per carry. UNT will have to improve on that total in the rematch behind a host of talented running backs.
Avoid costly mistakes
UNT rolled in its season opener over UTEP largely because it kept mistakes to a minimum. The Mean Green turned the ball over once on a fumble in the red zone but minimized the damage by holding the Miners to a field goal. UNT must avoid mistakes and turnovers again.