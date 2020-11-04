North Texas’ game against UTEP is back on.
The Mean Green will face the Miners on Dec. 12 in El Paso. The game was originally scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in El Paso.
The game is one of seven Conference USA included on a slate of rescheduled games released on Wednesday.
UNT is among a host of teams in college football that have seen their schedules impacted by the pandemic. The Mean Green lost a game at Texas A&M when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule and was forced to cancel a game at Houston due to a coronavirus outbreak among their players.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has consistently said throughout what has been a trying fall that he and his players want to play as many games as possible while putting their health and safety first.
“It’s disappointing anytime you don’t get to play. I believe we will make that game up,” Littrell said of UNT’s game at UTEP.
The game was back on UNT’s slate the day after Littrell expressed those sentiments in his weekly press conference.
C-USA pushed its title game back from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 to open up dates for games to be rescheduled.
The Mean Green (2-3, 1-2 C-USA) now have five games remaining on their schedule beginning with a home game on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. Each of those games will be against opponents from C-USA’s West Division.