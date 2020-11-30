North Texas won’t have a buffer between two early-season games against SEC powers after all.
UNT was slated to play Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday night at the Super Pit. That game was canceled Monday due to a series of coronavirus infections within the A&M-Commerce program as well subsequent contact tracing issues.
UNT announced the game had called off just more than 24 hours before tipoff.
The school added its showdown with the Lions to its schedule less than a week ago.
The game would have given UNT a cushion between two of the more challenging games on its schedule. The Mean Green fell 69-54 to Arkansas on Saturday.
UNT is set to take on another SEC team on Friday, when it will travel to Mississippi State.
The Mean Green opened their season with a 116-62 win over Mississippi Valley State and are 1-1 on the year.
UNT has had five games either canceled or postponed in football so far this season heading into a home game against Louisiana Tech on Thursday night. The status of UNT’s final football game of the year, a showdown with UTEP on Dec. 12 in El Paso, is also in question.
UTEP suspended football activities on Sunday. The Miners’ game at Rice on Saturday was canceled, as was its home game against Southern Miss that was slated for Friday.
UNT has been dealing with coronavirus concerns throughout the school year. The school had six active infections across its athletics department after its latest round of testing that was completed last week, an athletics department source told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The cancellation of Tuesday’s game is the first for either the UNT men’s or women’s basketball teams.