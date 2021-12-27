North Texas’ holiday break just got a whole lot longer.
The Mean Green were set to face LSU Alexandria on Tuesday in their final tuneup for the beginning of Conference USA play.
COVID-19 issues within LSUA’s program forced the game to be called off Monday afternoon, just hours after UNT went through its morning workout in preparation for the game.
The Mean Green (7-3) have now had back-to-back games canceled, a run that started with the Compete 4 Cause Classic being called off. UNT was set to face Tulsa on Dec. 21 in Oklahoma City before the event was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said earlier in the day that the Mean Green were healthy and ready to go heading into Tuesday’s game. The game was one he expected to prepare the Mean Green well for C-USA play.
“We’re taking it day by day,” McCasland said. “We don’t have any significant issues.”
UNT’s biggest issue at this point is finding a way to prepare for the opening of conference play without having played an actual game in weeks. The Mean Green posted one of their most impressive wins of the season in their last outing, a 62-52 win at Wichita State.
The problem for UNT is that game was played all the way back on Dec. 18. The Mean Green were planning to take a break around Christmas but are now facing the prospect of going 13 days without a game before taking on Rice at home on New Year’s Day.
UNT has had three games canceled this season, including a home game against Nevada back on Dec. 4.
UNT women add game vs. Baylor
The UNT women have added a game at Baylor to their schedule this week.
The Mean Green (6-3) will take on the Bears at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Baylor (9-2) is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll.
