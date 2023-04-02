Ousmane transfer
Buy Now

North Texas forward Abou Ousmane throws down a dunk earlier this season at the Super Pit. Ousmane announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Sunday.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas forward Abou Ousmane, a junior who played a key role in the Mean Green's run to a berth in the National Invitation Tournament, plans to enter the transfer portal.

Abou Ousmane mug 22-23

Abou Ousmane

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags