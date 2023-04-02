North Texas forward Abou Ousmane, a junior who played a key role in the Mean Green's run to a berth in the National Invitation Tournament, plans to enter the transfer portal.
Ousmane announced his decision on his Twitter account Sunday.
Thank you North Texas 💚 pic.twitter.com/viBtSMjX86— Abou Ousmane (@IamAbouOusmane) April 2, 2023
"After much contemplation and careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal," Ousmane wrote. "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the North Texas community, whose unwavering love and support have enriched my life."
Ousmane averaged 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season for UNT. He missed the final four games of the Mean Green's run to the National Invitation Tournament title while attending to what UNT officials termed "a family matter."
UNT turned to Moulaye Sissoko to fill the void left by Ousmane's absence and saw the sophomore come through to help the Mean Green win the NIT. He scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in UNT's win over Oklahoma State and hit the game-winning shots in UNT's 56-54 win over Wisconsin in the semifinals.
Ousmane came up with several standout performances before missing the end of UNT's NIT run. He scored 37 points in a win over UTSA and posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Louisiana Tech.
The New York native landed at UNT due a connection with former UNT assistant coach Jareem Dowling. Ousmane originally committed to Rhode Island before backing out and signing with the Mean Green.
Ousmane played sparingly as a freshman before starting each of the last two seasons. He was a third-team All-Conference USA selection this year and is expected to be a hot commodity on the transfer market.
Ousmane is leaving UNT at a time of change in program history. Texas Tech announced it had hired UNT coach Grant McCasland to take over its program shortly after the Mean Green beat UAB in the NIT championship game on Thursday.
UNT promoted Ross Hodge to take over for McCasland on Sunday afternoon.
The Mean Green will enter the first season of Hodge's tenure without three of their starters from this year's team that won a program record 31 games on its way to the NIT title.
Guards Kai Huntsberry and Tyree Eady were both seniors.
UNT could potentially lose a fourth starter. C-USA Player of the Year Tylor Perry said late in the season that he has yet to determine his plans for next year.
Perry is a senior with an additional year of eligibility due to the extra year granted to players as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
