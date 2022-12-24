The last few days have been some of the most exciting — and busy — times in recent North Texas history.
UNT lost athletic director Wren Baker to West Virginia and replaced him with Jared Mosley as well as firing football coach Seth Littrell and replacing him with Eric Morris.
The Mean Green fell to Boise State 35-32 in a barnburner of a Frisco Bowl to cap a 7-7 season in the middle of it all.
It’s a lot to keep up with, but it won’t prevent us from getting around to one of the reasons they call this the most wonderful time of the year.
It’s time for our yearly Get Your Rear on the Record review.
Those of you who have been around over the years know the drill. We ask our readers each fall to send in their guesses for what UNT’s season record will be in football.
Names are required, which scares off more people than one might think. There are a whole lot of UNT fans out there who are willing to predict that this will be the year the Mean Green break through for their first conference title since 2004 or their first bowl win since the 2013 season.
There aren’t many who will attach their names to their guesses.
We take the names and record picks of those who are brave enough to participate, file them away in our secret picks vault and bring them back at the end of the season.
On that magical day, we find out who was right as well as who takes home the honor of being the Fan with Little Faith and the highly coveted Ridiculous Homer award.
Since this exercise is all about accountability, let’s start with my pick of 7-6.
UNT’s coaches and players said throughout the offseason that quarterback Austin Aune had improved. It sure looked that way in practice.
The Mean Green also had Phil Bennett back to guide their defense. Bennett was one of the best in the business for years. UNT lost several key players, but it seemed reasonable to expect that the Mean Green would be solid defensively with Bennett leading the way.
Those projections led me to pick UNT to win seven games in the regular season and earn another bowl bid. The Mean Green seemed to have blown their chance at a bowl win when they couldn’t beat Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.
The chances of UNT getting another favorable matchup seemed slim at best.
All of which led me to my pick, which wasn’t too far off. UNT did win seven games in the regular season but fell to UTSA in the C-USA championship game.
My guess that UNT wouldn’t get another favorable bowl matchup again was also spot on. Boise was a tough draw for the Mean Green.
So, where was I off?
I didn’t expect UNT to play in the C-USA championship, which added another game to the Mean Green’s slate.
UNT fans were pretty optimistic to start the season. Nearly 100 people turned in guesses. Only 13 picked the Mean Green to finish under .500.
There were 23 people who joined me in picking UNT to finish 7-6 and were a game off. Another eight picked the Mean Green to finish 6-7 and were a game off the other way.
Since there was no on-the-money pick this year, we are declaring the largest batch of winners in GYROTR history.
We will now pause as this year’s winners take a lap around their home office, dorm room or wherever they are reading this.
And now, the moment we have all been waiting for – this year’s superlative honors.
There are always a few people who have been beaten down by UNT’s history of not quite getting over the hump and turn in guesses that are way too low on the win total.
There were a few people who let their feelings about Littrell and especially Aune color their view. Aune was solid throughout the year and earned honorable mention All-C-USA honors.
His performance helped torpedo the projection of longtime fan and reader Tony Barone, who picked UNT to go 2-10. Kane Pritchard and Ryan Munthe sent in 3-9 guesses, which gives us a trio of Fans With Little Faith.
Munthe will go into next season’s contest riding a two-year Fan With Little Faith streak going.
There are always a few UNT fans who go overboard the other way and pick the Mean Green to finally put it all together in a magical season.
UNT hasn’t won 10 games in a season since 1977, the same year Star Wars came out and the first Apple II computers went on sale.
That doesn’t prevent a handful of UNT fans from saying every year that this will in fact magical season the Mean Green have been waiting for forever.
Or as Dan McCarney used to say, “Why not North Texas?”
Five UNT fans were drawn into the trap this year.
Fidel Lozano, Tony DeSousa, Rex Winn, Scott Cass and Taylor James all picked UNT to win 10 games.
UNT didn’t have any body bag games against Power Five teams on the slate, but it did have a host of tough games against SMU, Memphis and UTSA.
For overshooting UNT’s win total by three, our 10-win prognosticators take home this year’s Ridiculous Homer awards.
The 2023 season will soon be upon us and another shot to Get Your Rear on the Record. Prepare accordingly.
2022 Get Your Rear on the Record picks
10-4 – Fidel Lozano, Tony DeSousa, Rex Winn
10-3 – Scott Cass
10-2 – James Taylor
9-4 – Joe Holland, Brian Dixon, Dillon Lovelace, Dustin Lowe, Ryan Cruz, Tyler Eveleth, Scott Davis
8-5 – Thomas Coe, Robert Botts, Steven Hoyer, Scott Campbell, Zac Gutierrez, Jonathan Moreno, Bobby Gibbons, Zach Werblo, Cathy Wilkinson, Evan Frantum, Lee Hughes, Fred Schinderle, Rob McKinney, Michael Holt, Jason Howeth, Jeff Hill, Tom McKrackin, Jack Mitchell, Chris Houston, Andrew Morris, Andrew Vahlenkamp, Jim Plummer, Matt Cyr, Lee Moses, Mark Gaston
8-4 – Ed Collopy, Rob Hudnall, Steve Knowles, Steve Baker, Keith Kelly
7-6 – Brian Martin, Venson Herron, Tom Samuels, Jacob Flores, Brett Vito, John McDowell, Robert Botts, Jerid Wynn, John Lowe, Tony DeSousa, Brian Martin, Robert Bell, Steve Hammond, García Alejandro, Alec McKinley, Venson Herron, Von Eaglin, Jeff Withers, Samuel Peters, Christopher Taquino, John Fields, Matt K., Bob Taquino, Aaron Wagner
7-5 – Miles Meador, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, James W. Smith, Johnny Wilson, Harry Miers, Scott Robertson
6-7 – Bill Kenney, Mark Miller, Mike Jackson, Craig L., Sanoe Valente, Adam Rosenfield, Joe Foerch, John Davidson
6-6 – Nathan Hansard, Tyler Pellom, Dennis Tiemeier
5-7 – Gavin Doolittle, Jason L, Jared Morris, Jim Schaeffer, Ben Gooding, Cliff Scott, Mike Moss, Daniel Becherer, Fernando Garcia
4-8 – Bryan Graves
3-9 – Kane Pritchard, Ryan Munthe
2-10 – Tony Barone
