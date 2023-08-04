North Texas continued to work through its first week of fall practice on Friday in preparation for its season opener against Cal on Sept. 2. Here are a few notes from today’s observation deck.
-- UNT coach Eric Morris has vowed to throw the ball more this season. He’s going to need a host of wide receivers to follow though and has one on the comeback trail in Detraveon Brown.
The sophomore is back on the field after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. He still has a long way to go to return to form but is showing signs he could make an impact this fall.
-- UNT continues to work through its quarterback battle with Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle. Rogers spent time with the Mean Green’s first team and continues to look like the odds-on favorite to win the job.
-- The Mean Green continue to work with different combinations on their offensive line. More and more, it’s looking like Daizion Carroll will end up starting at center. He was with the first team that also included Kaci Moreka, Gabe Blair, Jett Duncan and Febechi Nwaiwu today.
-- UNT has spent a lot of time in practice working on the deep ball. The big play vanished at times from the Mean Green’s offense the last few years. Morris is determined to bring it back.
-- The coaching staff from W.T. White was on hand today.
