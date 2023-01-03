UNT FIU game
Buy Now

North Texas has completed its 2023 football schedule by adding a game at Florida International in Miami.

 DRC file photo

North Texas has filled out the final opening on its 2023 schedule by adding a game at Florida International.

The game will be played Sept. 9.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you