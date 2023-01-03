North Texas has filled out the final opening on its 2023 schedule by adding a game at Florida International.
The game will be played Sept. 9.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed UNT's plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday morning.
FIU is a familiar opponent for UNT. The schools are currently members of Conference USA and played a home-and-home series the last two seasons.
UNT's complete slate of conference games for its first year in the American has yet to be announced, but the addition of a game at FIU gives the Mean Green a clear picture of what they will face in nonconfernce play.
UNT won both of those games, including a 52-14 win this year at Apogee Stadium that evened the all-time series between the teams at 5-5.
FIU finished 4-8 last season and dropped its final four games of the year.
UNT is leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer, a move that will have the Mean Green playing a more difficult schedule. That slate will have UNT continue its annual series with rival SMU after C-USA designated the Mustangs UNT's natural rival.
UNT will host Cal on Sept. 2 and Abilene Christian on Sept. 30 as part of multi-game series. UNT will also face Louisiana Tech on Sept. 16.
Louisiana Tech and FIU are both members of C-USA and will remain in the league after the latest round of realignment in the conference. UNT is among six schools that are moving from C-USA to the American.
UNT will face FIU in a time of change for the program. Eric Morris is entering his first season as the Mean Green's coach.
Morris, the former offensive coordinator at Washington State, took over for Seth Littrell, who was fired at the end of last season.
UNT finished 7-7 in Littrell's final season after falling to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
