MEMPHIS, Tenn. – North Texas headed into its final season in Conference USA with a perfect setup from one standpoint.
The Mean Green would get to dip their toes in the water of American Athletic Conference in two games against current members of the league that will still be there next year when UNT joins.
The last of those games came Saturday, when UNT battled Memphis late into the second half before falling 44-34 at Liberty Bank Stadium.
Memphis returned two interceptions for touchdowns and the Mean Green turned the ball over inside their 10-yard line due to a bad snap, leading to another touchdown.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players chose to look at the bright side of how their two-game trial run turned out, despite those mistakes leading to another loss.
“We can play with these guys,” Littrell said. “There is no doubt in my mind. There is no telling what the outcome would have been without those three turnovers. I would have liked to see it.”
UNT (2-3) certainly looked a whole lot better than it did in a 48-10 loss to SMU earlier this season in its first game against a team from the American.
Austin Aune’s two interceptions were costly, but he helped keep UNT in the game by throwing for 371 yards and three touchdowns. The Mean Green’s defense showed growth while holding Memphis (3-1) to 334 yards.
“We have things we have to work on but have the talent,” wide receiver Jordan Smart said. “We need to put the pieces together.”
UNT came into the day off a 58-27 loss to UNLV that left the Mean Green looking for a way to reset heading into their final nonconference game of the season.
UNT took a few steps in the right direction. The Mean Green had 12 players catch passes and finished with three sacks.
They big plays just weren’t enough on a day the Mean Green made a handful of critical mistakes after trailing 20-13 at halftime.
Memphis defensive end Jaylon Allen intercepted an Aune pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown that extended the Tigers’ lead to 27-13.
Aune bounced back by hitting all three of his passes on a five-play, 70-yard drive, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Damon Ward Jr.
The momentum that drive provided quickly dissipated when Xavier Cullens returned Aune’s second interception of the game 37 yards for a touchdown that put Memphis up 34-20.
UNT’s hopes for a comeback ended when Cullens recovered a bad snap at the UNT 9-yard line. Brandon Thomas scored on a 2-yard run two plays later to give Memphis a 41-20 lead and put the game away.
“We made a couple of mistakes here and there and didn’t capitalize on the mistakes they made,” linebacker Jordan Brown said. “They capitalized on the mistakes we made.”
UNT finished with 473 yards and a 139-yard edge on Memphis and quarterback Seth Henigan. The former Denton Ryan standout threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns against his hometown team. He came into the day averaging 313.3 passing yards per game and had six touchdowns and no interceptions on the season.
UNT focused on slowing Henigan down and came away feeling positive about how it executed the game plan coordinator Phil Bennett put in.
“We covered well, covered the run and executed the calls that coach Bennett put in,” UNT safety Quinn Whitlock said. “We came out with energy.”
That energy paid dividends in the first half, which got off to a promising start for the Mean Green.
Memphis tried to pick up a fourth-and-1 on its opening possession from its 32. UNT nose guard Roderick Brown stuffed Thomas for no gain on a run up the middle.
The Mean Green cashed in with a 25-yard Ethan Mooney field goal and led for much of the first half.
Jyaire Shorter caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Aune to put UNT up 10-6.
Memphis answered with a pair of touchdowns, including a 2-yard Thomas run that put the Tigers up 20-10.
UNT closed the gap with a well-executed drive in the closing seconds of the half. The Mean Green marched 58 yards on nine plays in 52 seconds to set up a 36-yard Mooney field goal on the final play of the first half.
UNT hung with Memphis well into the second half before a series of key mistakes ended their chances to upset the Tigers and make a statement as it prepares for its jump to the American.
“We should have won that football game,” Littrell said. “If we can build on the mentality we showed today, we can make a run in conference.”