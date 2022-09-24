UNT-Memphis main

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune throws a pass during North Texas’ loss to Memphis on Saturday at Liberty Bank Stadium.

 By Zach DeBello/UNT sports information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – North Texas headed into its final season in Conference USA with a perfect setup from one standpoint.

The Mean Green would get to dip their toes in the water of American Athletic Conference in two games against current members of the league that will still be there next year when UNT joins.

Seth Littrell mug

Seth Littrell

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you