North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell has said all along this season that the Mean Green would hit their groove at some point.
UNT’s freshmen point guards would settle in, key transfer Jaaucklyn Moore would adjust to playing with the Mean Green and the chemistry would come along.
UNT has struggled with some growing pains along the way but appears to finally have reached that point heading into a game at UAB on Thursday. The Mean Green have won three straight games heading into a rare 11 a.m. showdown with the Blazers in Birmingham, Alabama.
“We have to stay focused,” Mitchell said of what UNT will need to do to build on its winning streak. “That will be huge. We are already in the second half of conference play. We need to continue to have the things that we have improved on be at the forefront, maintain our consistency and finish strong.”
Reaching that goal could help the Mean Green improve their prospects in the Conference USA tournament substantially.
UNT (9-13) is sitting in a three-way tie for fifth place in the league standings at 6-6 with Rice and Charlotte. UTEP (7-5) and Florida International (7-6) both have seven wins in C-USA play.
Continuing its recent run could help UNT move up significantly in the league standings and improve its seeding in the conference tournament.
The Mean Green helped their cause when they beat Rice in their last game over the weekend. Moore hit a 3 from the wing late in the second half that gave UNT the boost it needed to hold on for a 69-66 win at the Super Pit.
“Our confidence is growing,” Moore said. “Earlier in the season when we were losing, we lost confidence. We were not going into games with our heads held high feeling like we can win. Now that we are on a roll, we know how to play together and what our roles are.”
UNT is hoping that change will help it avenge a loss to UAB (10-12, 2-11) that came just before its current winning streak.
The Mean Green were up 17 early in the second half before the Blazers stormed back for a 76-74 win.
“We learned we have to keep our foot on the gas,” Mitchell said. “That’s something we have talked about. We have won three in a row by three points. There have been times we have been up seven or eight. You want to put it away.
“We are not doing a great job of putting it away. We have to figure out as a team how to extend leads.”
UNT will look to reach that goal behind Quincy Noble. The senior guard leads UNT with an average of 17.3 points per game.
Freshman guard Denim DeShields is averaging 13.3 points per game to lead UAB.
