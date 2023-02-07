UNT-UAB women's advance

North Texas guard Jaaucklyn Moore hit a key 3 late in the second half to help lift UNT to a win over Rice last week. The Mean Green will look to build on that win and extend their winning streak to four games on Thursday at UAB.

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell has said all along this season that the Mean Green would hit their groove at some point.

UNT’s freshmen point guards would settle in, key transfer Jaaucklyn Moore would adjust to playing with the Mean Green and the chemistry would come along.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

