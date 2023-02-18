UNT-UTEP
North Texas forward Tommisha Lampkin (24) celebrates after the Mean Green's win over UTEP on Saturday at the Super Pit.

 Jacob McCready/DRC

UTEP guard Jazion Jackson took an inbounds pass with the final second ticking off the clock at the Super Pit on Saturday night.

North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell and her team had to hold its collective breath before Jackson’s shot bounced off the back iron. The Mean Green knew then their three-game losing streak was over following a 67-65 win that might rank as their sweetest of the season.

