UTEP guard Jazion Jackson took an inbounds pass with the final second ticking off the clock at the Super Pit on Saturday night.
North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell and her team had to hold its collective breath before Jackson’s shot bounced off the back iron. The Mean Green knew then their three-game losing streak was over following a 67-65 win that might rank as their sweetest of the season.
UNT not only snapped their slide. They did it against a couple of their former teammates.
Jackson transferred to UTEP in the offseason. Fellow Miners guard N’Yah Boyd also started her career at UNT before spending time at Oklahoma State.
The pair helped the Miners (17-8, 10-6 Conference USA) climb to third in the Conference USA standings heading into the night.
UNT (10-16, 7-9) swept the season series after beating the Miners in El Paso in late January.
“It’s not just winning a game against them,” Mitchell said of what made the win special. “They are the third team in the standings before we played. Beating a good team and doing it twice shows what we are capable of.”
UNT made a host of key plays down the stretch, none bigger than Jordyn Carter’s driving layup with 1:11 left that put the Mean Green up 66-65.
UTEP had three shots to regain the lead in the final minute but them all. Carter ran out and got a piece of Jackson’s 3 with three seconds left.
UNT got the ball to Quincy Noble, who drew a foul with 2.1 seconds left. She made the first free throw before missing the second.
UTEP got the rebound and had just enough time to set up Jackson’s desperation jumper that didn’t connect.
UNT was in position to pull the game out late largely because of a monster game from Tommisha Lampkin. The junior forward finished with 29 points and 18 rebounds.
“I knew that my team needed me,” Lampkin said. “I decided it would be me who would step up.”
UNT needed all the help it could get without Kendall McGruder. The sophomore guard went down with an injury late in the Mean Green’s loss to Louisiana Tech on Thursday and didn’t play against UTEP.
Mitchell said UNT is hoping to get McGruder back soon.
The Mean Green had a little less firepower without McGruder and relied heavily on Lampkin and Quincy Noble, who finished with 20 points.
That pair helped UNT make the plays it needed down the stretch.
“There have been moments in past games where we didn’t stay composed or didn’t respond well,” Mitchell said. “To turn around and have this type of game where we never lost hope, looked down or stopped encouraging and supporting each other, fighting and competing the way we needed to is big time.”
Jackson and Elina Arike led UTEP with 16 points. It just wasn’t enough to push the Miners past the Mean Green.
UNT is hoping that is a sign of what it to come the rest of the season.
“We played like a team, the team we have been searching for for a while,” Lampkin said. “We played through the ups and downs. It was a great win for us.
“We can learn from what we did wrong and capitalize on the things we did well and keep growing.”
North Texas 67, UTEP 65
UTEP (17-8, 10-6) – Arike 5-10 6-6 16, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 5-15 4-5 16, Boyd 4-9 4-6 13, Crouse 4-9 0-0 11, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Lipe 1-6 1-2 3, Montrose 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 21-54 15-19 65.
NORTH TEXAS (10-16, 7-9) – Lampkin 10-16 9-12 29, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Noble 7-19 3-5 20, Hardaway 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Cleary 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 13-19 67.
|UTEP
|16
|19
|14
|16
|--
|65
|North Texas
|17
|14
|18
|18
|--
|67
Three-point goals – UTEP 8-23 (Arike 0-2, Jackson 2-6, Boyd 1-2, Crouse 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Lipe 0-4, Montrose 1-2) UNT 4-10 (Noble 3-5, Hardaway 0-1, Davis 0-1, Moore 1-3) Fouled out – Tac Rebounds – UTEP 33 (Crouse 9) UNT 40 (Lampkin 18) Assists – UTEP 12 (Boyd 5) UNT 11 (Noble, Davis 3) Total fouls – UTEP 20, UNT 17 A 1,600.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.