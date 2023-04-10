"I would like to thank my coaches and teammates at UNT," Robertson wrote. "I am very thankful for all the relationships we have built. It has truly been a blessing to play for North Texas.
"After prayer and talking to my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal."
UNT is changing defensive schemes under new coach Eric Morris and is moving to a 3-3-5 scheme. The Mean Green played with a four-man defensive front last season that might have been a better fit for Robertson, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds.
Morris said before the beginning of spring practice that UNT would have to see how its players fit into new coordinator Matt Caponi's scheme.
Robertson was listed as a backup behind Kadren Johnson at one defensive end spot last season. UNT has now lost both of the players listed as backups at that spot.
Tom Trieb left the program after last season.
UNT has seen a handful of key players leave the program and enter the transfer portal since the end of last season, including tight ends Jake Roberts and Var'Keyes Gumms.
Roberts has since landed at Baylor.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.