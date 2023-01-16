Coaches look for tangible signs of improvement as the season progresses. Those signs can be anything from playing better defense to getting better production from individual players.
The best sign of growth, though, often comes on the scoreboard.
North Texas saw a terrific sign in that regard on Monday afternoon when the Mean Green cruised to a 71-45 win over Florida International at the Super Pit.
UNT fell to FIU 86-67 earlier in the season as it struggled through a series of key injuries and the process of working a host of new players into its rotation.
UNT (6-11, 3-4 Conference USA) hadn’t won consecutive games all season before breaking through against the Panthers.
“I’m really proud of our team,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “This is the first time all year we have won that elusive second game in a row. I’m proud of us not only for doing that, but also for understanding and executing the how. We got it done on the defensive end.”
UNT has always emphasized playing well on the defensive end under Mitchell and came through with one of its best performances on that end of the floor all season.
The Mean Green held FIU (8-8, 3-4) to its lowest offensive output of the season and limited the Panthers to three points in the second quarter.
UNT forced 29 turnovers and came up with 16 steals. Five Mean Green players came up with at least two steals.
“We have been focusing on our defense in practice and having our defense create our offense,” UNT guard Jordyn Carter said. “When you see a teammate dive on the floor, it makes you want to get the next stop. The way we played defensively gave us momentum.”
The Mean Green scored 33 points off turnovers and had one of its most balanced attacks of the season. Aniyah Johnson led UNT with 14 points. Quincy Noble added 10.
The Mean Green had six players score at least seven points.
“We are at our best when we have balance like that,” Mitchell said. “It makes us tougher to defend. We were very selfless. The ball moved the way it needed to. We played together on both end of the floor.”
UNT came into the day off a commanding 75-59 win over Florida Atlantic and picked up where it left off against FIU.
The Mean Green dominated the first half defensively and ran out to a 26-13 lead.
FIU shot just 16.1% (5 of 31) from the field and scored their three points in the second quarter on a single 3-point make from Sifa Joyeuse, who led the Panthers with 12 points. UNT forced 19 turnovers in the first half and turned them into 15 points.
Johnson scored the first four points in a 7-0 run that broke open a tie game and gave UNT a 14-7 lead.
Jaaucklyn Moore hit a 3 late in the first half to give UNT its 13-point lead at the break.
The Mean Green quickly put the game away by opening the second half on a 6-0 run. UNT led by as many as 28 late in the second half.
Mitchell credited UNT’s performance to the Mean Green finding an approach that works for them defensively. Carter has moved into the starting lineup late in the season and has given UNT a lift with her all-around game. She finished with eight points, five rebounds and four steals against FIU.
“Jordan did a great job in leading us,” Mitchell said. “Her energy is contagious. She got her hands on a lot of balls.”
UNT has been looking for a spark for most of the season, as well as an approach that can get it rolling.
The Mean Green certainly seem closer to finding what they have been looking for after dominating an FIU team that beat them handily earlier in the season.
“Our defense is what has changed for us,” Mitchell said. “We also didn’t take care of the ball well at their place.”
UNT looked like a completely different team on Monday in what the Mean Green hope is a sign of what is to come the rest of the season.
“This is starting to go the right way,” Carter said. “We are playing more as a team and getting everyone involved. We have everyone contributing.”
