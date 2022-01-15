North Texas appeared to be in an advantageous spot Saturday afternoon heading into the fourth quarter of its game against the hottest team in Conference USA.
UNT ripped off a 9-2 run and was down just one to Western Kentucky, a team that came into the day having won six straight games.
The opportunity for a statement win slipped away in a hurry during UNT’s 61-54 loss to the Hilltoppers at the Super Pit.
WKU forced four turnovers during a 9-0 run to open the final period and pulled away for the win on a day the Mean Green gave the ball away 29 times.
“The story of the game was turnovers,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We did some good things as far as out-rebounding them by 19 and shooting 86.7% from the free throw line, but it is hard to beat anybody — I don’t care who it is — with 29 turnovers.
“To have that many and lose by seven, I told the team somewhere in those 29 possessions, we could have found eight points.”
UNT (7-6, 1-2 Conference USA) didn’t give itself that opportunity in its second game in the early stages of conference play against two of the league’s top teams in WKU (12-4, 5-0) and Middle Tennessee.
Those teams came into the day a combined 8-1 in league play.
UNT played a whole lot better against the Hilltoppers than it did in an 80-52 loss to MTSU.
That was of little consolation to the Mean Green, who felt like they let an opportunity slip away because it gave the ball away far too often. The fact WKU came into the day ranked 17th nationally with an average of 21.9 turnovers forced per game didn’t matter a whole lot to Mitchell and her players.
“We’re better than 29 turnovers,” Mitchell said. “We have a very talented, skilled and smart team. We just didn’t have it today as far as making great decisions.”
That was especially true in the early stages of the fourth quarter when the game was on the verge of turning in UNT’s favor.
WKU converted two UNT turnovers into five quick points, turning its one-point lead into a comfortable cushion. Meral Abdelgawad buried a 3 off the second of those turnovers.
“We played a little sped up and didn’t make the right decisions at the right moment,” UNT guard Amber Dixon said. “We didn’t play at our own pace. We could have done a better job of executing when we had chances. We needed to slow down and make the right reads.”
UNT’s struggles in the fourth quarter spoiled its comeback attempt that was rolling in the right direction. Kendall McGruder buried a 3 to highlight UNT’s burst at the end of the third quarter.
“We moved the ball well and found the open person,” UNT guard Aly Gamez said of what the Mean Green did right while working their way back into the game. “We also took care of the ball and didn’t give them extra possessions and fastbreak points in that time period.”
The turnovers UNT committed cut into the Mean Green’s opportunities on the offensive end. Quincy Noble led UNT with 11 points and was the Mean Green’s only player who finished in double figures.
Abdelgawad scored a game-high 18 points to lead four players who finished in double figures for WKU, which led by as many as 12 points in the first half. UNT worked its way back into the game behind Tommish Lampkin, who scored all five of her points in the first half during a 7-0 run that pulled the Mean Green within 32-27.
UNT had a chance to cut it to a one-possession game but couldn’t convert. WKU capitalized when Abdelgawad converted a three-point play that gave the Hilltoppers a 35-27 halftime lead.
The Mean Green answered when they outscored WKU 16-9 in the third quarter and pulled within one.
UNT just gave the ball away too many times from then on out to derail C-USA’s hottest team.
“We were down one point,” Dixon said. “All we had to do was lock in, finish strong and take care of the ball. If we did that, we would have had better outcome.”