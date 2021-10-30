HOUSTON – North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi crashed his way into the end zone from a yard out late Saturday afternoon, setting off a celebration on the Mean Green’s sideline.
UNT’s players came pouring onto the field at Rice Stadium.
The Mean Green’s losing streak was finally over.
Adeyi’s 1-yard overtime run officially buried it in a 30-24 win.
“It felt amazing to get into the end zone and be a part of the victory,” Adeyi said. “That was a fun moment.”
Adeyi walked on at UNT and emerged as a key player as the Mean Green fought through a six-game losing streak that began following a season-opening win over Northwestern State.
UNT (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) seemingly found every way to lose during that span from blowouts to a game against Louisiana Tech that went down to the wire before getting away.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players vowed to keep on fighting and find a way to break through.
The Mean Green finally found that escape hatch against Rice (3-5, 2-2). It just wasn’t easy.
UNT seemingly had the game won, gave up a tying touchdown late and regrouped in time to win in overtime.
“It was great to watch those guys and how excited they are,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It wasn’t easy to get a win. I am proud of these men. They have fought hard for the last how many ever weeks and continued to play hard and physical.
“We finally overcame adversity and found a way to win.”
UNT had to find a way to regroup heading into overtime after it appeared to have the game wrapped up. The Mean Green methodically drove 65 yards in nine plays late in the fourth quarter and went up 24-17 with 2:03 left on a 6-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Johnson.
Rice got the ball back with 1:58 left and was without starting quarterback Wiley Green, who was knocked out of the game in the first half with a leg injury. Backup Jake Constantine came on and guided Rice straight down the field.
Constantine hit Jake Bailey for 36 yards on fourth-and-10 from the Rice 11. His 12-yard touchdown strike to Cedric Patterson III with 16 seconds left tied the game.
“We wanted that win,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We had to finish in overtime.”
UNT was aided by a false start penalty on Rice on the first possession of the extra period and forced a three-and-out.
All UNT needed on its possession in overtime was a field goal after Rice’s Christian VanSickle missed a 46-yard field goal attempt. The Mean Green did better than that.
UNT ran the ball on seven straight plays before Adeyi scored the game-winner.
“We came up with big plays and competitive plays offensively,” Littrell said. “The last couple of weeks we have become more comfortable, and our offensive line and backs are playing physical.”
Quarterback Austin Aune threw for 121 yards and also led the Mean Green with 65 rushing yards.
Constantine threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns for Rice, which couldn’t punch the ball in when it mattered.
UNT led 10-3 after its defense dominated the first half and held the Owls out of the end zone on a drive that lasted nearly an entire quarter.
UNT was up 3-0 on an Ethan Mooney field goal when Rice took over at its 20 early in the second quarter. The Owls held the ball for the next 12:07.
UNT cornerback Ridge Texada was called for pass interference, giving Rice a first down at the Mean Green’s 8. Defensive lineman Roderick Brown was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving Rice a first down at the UNT 10 after the Mean Green came up with a stop on third-and-20.
Safety Sean Thomas-Faulkner was called for UNT’s third key penalty, another unsportsmanlike conduct call after the Mean Green made a stop on third-and-goal from the 19.
Rice finally settled for a 30-yard VanSickle field goal.
“Our defense persevered,” Littrell said. “They are playing fast and are more comfortable in their calls.”
One of the few times UNT buckled was late in fourth quarter when Rice drove for the game-tying touchdown.
“We didn’t feel good going into overtime,” Adeyi said. “We thought we put it away.”
UNT had seen several games get away since its season opener because of crucial mistakes.
The Mean Green were determined to not see another game get away after losing six straight.
Thanks to a few key plays late, UNT brought that skid to an end.
“It feels amazing,” Aune said. “We believed we could win the last couple of weeks. To finish it off in overtime is a great feeling. There was awesome energy in the locker room.”