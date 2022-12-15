{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas vs. Boise State Frisco Bowl{/h3}
When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco
Records: UNT 7-6, Boise State 9-4
Last game: UTSA 48, UNT 27; Fresno State 28, Boise State 16
Last meeting: Boise State 59, UNT 0 (2000)
What’s on the line?
North Texas has a chance to kick off a new era in program history with a bang when the Mean Green take on Boise State in their 14th bowl game and sixth in the last seven years.
UNT fired coach Seth Littrell after the Mean Green fell to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game and replaced him with former Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris this week.
Morris will inherit a program that has been consistently solid but hasn’t been able to get over the hump in big games. UNT lost all five of its bowl games under Littrell and also came up short in two appearances in the C-USA title game.
UNT will play under interim coach and defensive coordinator Phil Bennett when it takes on the Broncos. Upsetting Boise State would be a big boost for the Mean Green as they go through a time of transition.
The Broncos are in the same spot as UNT as far as their last game. Boise fell to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
The Broncos have not played in a bowl game since 2019 after their chances to play in the postseason the last two years were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. A win would give Boise its first 10-win season since the Broncos went 12-2 in 2019.
When UNT has the ball
UNT has been solid offensively all season long and enters the Frisco Bowl averaging 33.9 points per game behind quarterback Austin Aune.
Aune has thrown for 3,309 yards and 32 touchdowns, a program record for a single season. The Argyle native has said that his will be his last college game, even though he has another season of eligibility remaining. He’ll be looking to go out on top with the help of a host of talented running backs and receivers.
Running back Ayo Adeyi has rushed for 740 yards and four touchdowns. Ikaika Ragsdale has added 661 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter has 10 touchdowns on the year.
Boise is terrific defensively and is allowing just 18.5 points per game. Linebacker D.J. Schramm has 99 tackles on the season.
When Boise State has the ball
UNT posted some solid games defensively late in the season, holding Western Kentucky to 13 points and Florida International to 14.
The Mean Green struggled in their loss to a ranked UTSA team in the C-USA championship game and allowed 571 yards of total offense. UNT will look to improve on that total behind linebacker KD Davis, who enters his final game with the Mean Green in the midst of a terrific campaign.
Davis has 132 tackles in a season in which he has become UNT’s all-time leader with 421.
Davis and the Mean Green will have their work cut out for them when they take on Boise. The Broncos are led by running back George Holani and quarterback Taylen Green, who will be playing close to his hometown of Lewisville.
Holani has rushed for 1,133 yards, while Green has thrown for 1,905 yards.
Prediction
Boise is not what it was a few years ago when it was a national power, but this game does not set up well for UNT.
The Mean Green will be without Littrell. Bennett is as good of a leader as UNT could hope for to fill in and will hold the team together. It’s just hard to imagine the Mean Green being in a good spot mentally to play in a time of change for the program.
Boise is also just a much better team on paper. The Broncos picked up six votes in the AP Top 25 this week. Holani and Green could give UNT fits defensively. Boise is also only allowing 120.8 rushing yards per game and could shut down UNT’s running game that is the basis for its offense.
Prediction: Boise 31, UNT 23
