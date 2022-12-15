UNT-Boise prediction
Buy Now

North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi (39) avoids Florida International defensive back D’Vereick Daniel during the Mean Green’s win over the Panthers earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. UNT will take on Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas vs. Boise State Frisco Bowl{/h3}

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you