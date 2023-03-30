LAS VEGAS — Tylor Perry finished off North Texas' remarkable postseason run the only way that seemed appropriate on Thursday night.
The senior guard hit a step-back jumper in the closing seconds to put away UAB in a 68-61 win in the final of the National Invitation Tournament at Orleans Arena.
Perry came to UNT to play for Grant McCasland, one of the few coaches who believed in the undersized guard. Perry briefly considered playing at the Division II level following his high school career before landing at the junior college level.
He arrived at UNT two years later and capped a remarkable run as a player by being named the Most Outstanding Player of the NIT, an event that closed out an era in program history.
"It means everything, man. I can't put it into words, this feeling," Perry said. "You can never explain what it feels like to win a championship, cutting the nets down. And to be able to do it with this group, it's unbelievable. We in the history books forever."
The win was bitter-sweet for UNT. The Mean Green (31-7) headed into the night knowing that McCasland was about to be named the head coach at Texas Tech. The news came down shortly after the final buzzer.
UNT officials declined to comment on McCasland's impending departure, choosing to keep the focus on the players who helped make the Mean Green's run to the NIT championship possible.
Perry cradled the MVP trophy from the NIT in the moments after the final buzzer. His teammates took turns climbing a ladder to cut the net down. McCasland pulled it from the rim and waved in the air as UNT fans cheered after gathering on the floor.
"What a remarkable day," McCasland said. "It's God's blessing to be around these guys every day. You get to the end and you always hope you get to play in the last game of a tournament.
"The hard work of the staff and these guys is what put them in this position."
That work kicked up at notch after UNT lost to UAB (29-10) in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament.
The Mean Green quickly regrouped and ripped off four straight wins in the NIT, a run that included impressive wins over Oklahoma State and Wisconsin.
Perry scored 20 points to cap a standout run through the tournament. He scored 103 points over the course of the NIT. Kai Huntsberry led UNT with 21 points against UAB.
Both were named to the All-Tournament team and played a key role in UNT's effort defensively late in the second half, when UNT pulled away. Perry and Huntsberry were among the players who took turns trying to contain UAB guard Jordan Walker, who finished with 21 points.
"We just bond together even more," Huntsberry said of UNT's performance late defensively. "Throughout the whole year, coach has been getting on us about our huddles, and in our huddles we always keep encouraging each other."
UNT didn't look like it would need a standout defensive performance in the second half after taking a 37-27 lead into the break.
UAB quickly cut into that deficit when it opened the second half on a 14-4 run.
The Blazers led 49-45 before UNT rallied. Perry put the Mean Green for good with a 3 that gave them a 55-53 lead.
Perry iced the game with his shot in the closing seconds after UAB had pulled within 65-61.
"He's done that all year," Huntsberry said. "We are used to it now."
The Mean Green were up eight early before Walker sparked a 11-0 UAB run. Walker hit a 3 before being run over by Perry during the run and converted the four-point play.
Javian Davis capped the burst with a turnaround jumper that gave the Blazers a 15-12 lead.
UNT answered with eight straight points, a run Jayden Martinez capped with a dunk. The Mean Green continued to build their lead the rest of the half while pushing the tempo.
UNT had eight fastbreak points in the first half, an unusually high total for the Mean Green, who came into the night ranked last in the country in pace of play.
The game was tight the rest of the way.
UNT and UAB played twice in the regular season before the Blazers' win in the conference tournament.
The Mean Green quickly regrouped after that loss and continued their history of postseason success under McCasland. UNT won the College Basketball Invitational at the end of his debut season in 2018.
McCasland guided UNT to the NIT in each of the last two seasons. The Mean Green came into the night with an 11-3 record in NCAA postseason games under their coach.
Perry helped extend that run of success and had the Most Outstanding Player Trophy sitting in front of him in the postgame press conference.
"The team lifted me up so much throughout the year," Perry said. "It didn't stop tonight. I couldn't be more proud of this group."
