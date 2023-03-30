UNT win

North Texas beat UAB in the NIT title game on Thursday night.

 UNT sports information

LAS VEGAS — Tylor Perry finished off North Texas' remarkable postseason run the only way that seemed appropriate on Thursday night.

The senior guard hit a step-back jumper in the closing seconds to put away UAB in a 68-61 win in the final of the National Invitation Tournament at Orleans Arena.

