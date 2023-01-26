UTSA at North Texas
When: 8 p.m. today
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 16-5, 7-3 Conference USA; UTSA 7-14, 1-9 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 63, UAB 52; Florida International 77, UTSA 72
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry posted one of his best games of the season in UNT’s win over UAB. The senior scored 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting and handed out six assists. He is averaging 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry built on his run of games scoring in double figures when he posted 10 points in UNT’s win over UAB. The senior has scored at least 10 points in all but one game this season. He is averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady has been playing well near the end of his senior season. He scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in UNT’s win over UAB and tallied a season-high 13 points in the Mean Green’s loss to Rice earlier in the week. He is averaging 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott has seen his offensive production dip since his run of four straight games scoring in double figures in early January. He scored two points in UNT’s win over UAB and has scored seven points in the Mean Green’s last three games combined. The senior is averaging 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in UNT’s win over UAB and has scored in double figures in three of UNT’s last five games. The senior is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTSA
UTSA has struggled all season and has lost six straight games since a surprise win over Middle Tennessee in early January. The Roadrunners haven’t won a road game all season, dropping all seven of their games outside of San Antonio.
Senior guard Japhet Medor is averaging 13.7 points to lead UTSA, which has four players averaging double figures. Senior center Jacob Germany is one of the better big men in C-USA and is averaging 11.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
What you need to know
UNT returns to the Super Pit off a key win over UAB. The Mean Green could have seen their season take a significant turn for the worse if they had followed up a loss to Rice by falling to the Blazers.
UNT coach Grant McCasland and his players said that they got back to what they do well in their win over UAB. The Mean Green defended and focused on playing with great energy and supporting each other.
UNT is three games behind Florida Atlantic in the loss column in C-USA. The focus at this point is improving and solidifying its place near the top of the conference standings behind the Owls.
Here’s a link to today’s advance that also looks at the UNT women’s team’s game at UTSA.
