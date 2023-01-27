UTEP at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 17-5, 8-3 Conference USA; UTEP 11-9, 4-5 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 63, UTSA 59; Florida Atlantic 67, UTEP 59
TV: ESPN+
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in UNT’s win over UTSA and hit a key layup late to help the Mean Green hang on for the win. The senior has scored at least eight points in nine straight games and is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry hit two key 3s late in UNT’s win over UTSA on his way to scoring 21 points. The senior his 5 of 8 shots from deep and is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in all but one of UNT’s games this season.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady continued his recent solid play when he scored five points in UNT’s win over UTSA. The senior also grabbed three rebounds. He is averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott grabbed five rebounds in UNT’s win over UTSA but did not score after taking just one shot from the field. The sophomore has scored just seven points in the Mean Green’s last four games following a run of four straight games scoring in double figures. He is averaging 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in UNT’s win over UTSA. The junior hit all but three of his nine shots from the floor. He is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTEP
UTEP gave Florida Atlantic, the top team in C-USA, a bit of a scare last week before falling and has had a week to prepare for the Mean Green.
The Miners are an athletic team that is solid on the defensive end. UTEP is allowing 66.4 points per game and is led by its backcourt. Junior guard Tae Hardy is averaging 13.1 points per game, while senior guard Shamar Givance is adding 10.1.
What you need to know
UNT seems to have righted the ship after a surprising loss to Rice by beating UAB and UTSA back-to-back.
UNT coach Grant McCasland and his players have credited their improved play in their last two games to finding the passion and connection between them that has been a hallmark of the Mean Green’s best teams over the last few years.
Perry has been terrific late in the season and came through in the clutch in UNT’s win over the Roadrunners. He said UNT hasn’t forgotten its surprising loss to UTEP at the end of the regular season last year.
The debate going into that game was if UNT was already an NCAA tournament lock after winning 15 straight games. UNT lost a heartbreaker to the Miners 70-68 after battling back from a 17-2 deficit.
The Mean Green then turned around and lost in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament to Louisiana Tech.
UNT ended up in the NIT, which was a bitter pill for the Mean Green to swallow.
UNT will look for a bit of revenge on Saturday. Here’s a link to the preview story looking at tomorrow’s game that also covers where the Mean Green women stand.
