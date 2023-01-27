UNT-UTSA ct
Buy Now

North Texas guard Matthew Stone shoots a free throw during the Mean Green's win over UTSA on Thursday. UNT will face UTEP on Saturday at the Super Pit.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

UTEP at North Texas

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0