North Texas at Florida Atlantic
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: FAU Arena, Boca Raton
Records: UNT 14-3, 5-1 Conference USA; Florida Atlantic 15-1, 5-0 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 67, Louisiana Tech 65; FAU 77, Florida International 73 (OT)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry hit one of the biggest shots of the year so far for UNT, a baseline jumper that lifted the Mean Green past Louisiana Tech. The senior scored eight points in UNT’s win over the Bulldogs and is averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry scored 21 points after hitting five 3s during UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. The senior has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and is averaging 17.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took three shots, all from 3-point range, in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech and hit one of them. The senior also grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists. Eady is averaging 3.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott has come on late in the season, scoring in double figures in three straight games. The sophomore posted his season high with 12 points in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. He is averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane broke out of a bit of a scoring slump when he scored 14 points in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech. He had scored just 12 points in his previous three games combined. The junior is shooting 48.2% from the field and is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game
Scouting Florida Atlantic
FAU has been terrific all year and is riding the nation’s second-longest winning streak at 14 games. The Owls have posted an impressive win over Florida and has found a way to win a series of close games, including its win over UNT earlier this season.
FAU likes to push the pace and ranks third in C-USA with an average of 78.6 points per game. The Owls are tied for 11th nationally in 3-pointers made per game at 10.0.
Sophomore guard Alijah Martin is averaging 13.1 points per game to lead FAU and is one of four Owls who are averaging double figures.
What you need to know
There is a long way to go in the C-USA season, but Saturday’s game could be a turning point for the two teams that have run out to the best start in the league.
FAU is atop the league at 5-0 and has beaten UNT, which is 5-1. Every other team in the league has at least three losses in conference play.
UNT can move into sole possession of first place with a win. FAU would have a huge edge on UNT if it can sweep the season series, move to 6-0 and have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
This game will likely come down to which team can impose its will in terms of style. UNT plays at a brutally slow pace and ranks third nationally with an average of 53.6 points allowed per game.
FAU likes to get up and down and shoot the 3. UNT did a terrific job limiting the Owls from the perimeter in the first meeting. FAU went just 3 for 23 from deep.
The chances of FAU shooting the ball that poorly again seem slim.
UNT will have to play better offensively and avoid the scoring droughts that have plagued it at times this season. FAU closed the teams’ first meeting on a 13-0 run.
