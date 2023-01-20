Last game: Rice 72, UNT 60; Middle Tennessee 74, UAB 73 (OT)
TV: Stadium
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 10 points and handed out five assists in UNT’s loss to Rice. He is averaging 11.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry continued to excel offensively in UNT’s loss to Rice. He scored 18 points and hit four 3s. He is averaging 17.7 points per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady posted his best game since joining the Mean Green in the offseason. He finished with a season-high 13 points and hit three 3s. He’s averaging 3.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott scored three points and grabbed six rebounds in UNT’s loss to Rice. He has scored five points in two games after seeing his run of four straight games in double figures end. He is averaging 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in UNT’s loss to Rice. He is averaging 11.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Scouting UAB
UAB has lost four of its last five games and has struggled to live up to expectations after entering the season as the favorite to win C-USA.
The Blazers have had to play their last few games without Jordan Walker, who is averaging 23.8 points per game.
What you need to know
UNT will try to get off the deck after a stunning loss to Rice on Thursday.
The Mean Green had dominated their series with the Owls and were up big early before struggling in the second half. UNT has lost two of its last three games and has fallen three games back of Florida Atlantic in the loss column.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said his team didn’t match Rice’s physicality on Thursday. Bouncing back against UAB won’t be easy.
The Blazers are one of the most talented teams in C-USA.
All eyes will be on the status of Walker. UAB isn’t the same without its star player.
Even if Walker is still out, UNT will be for a challenge in Birmingham. Here’s a link to our preview story that also takes a look at the UNT women’s team’s game against UAB tomorrow afternoon.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.