North Texas at Middle Tennessee
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Murphy Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Records: UNT 12-3, 3-1 Conference USA; Middle Tennessee 9-6, 2-2 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 70, Western Kentucky 66; UTSA 75, MTSU 72
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored nine points and handed out three assists in UNT’s win over WKU. The senior continued to emerge from a bit of a scoring drought against the Hilltoppers and is averaging 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry cleared reached the 20-point mark for the second straight game when he finished with 22 points in UNT’s win over WKU. The senior has hit multiple 3s in seven straight games and is averaging 17.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady hit a 3 that accounted for his only points in UNT’s win over the Hilltoppers. He grabbed three rebounds against WKU and is averaging 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott matched his season high when he scored 11 points in UNT’s win over WKU. The sophomore hit all three of his shots from 3-point range and also finished with three assists. He is averaging 5.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored six points and pulled down six rebounds in UNT’s win over WKU. The junior has been one of the Mean Green’s most productive players all season and is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Scouting Middle Tennessee
MTSU won Conference USA’s East Division title last season and was in decent position in this season’s title chase until Thursday.
The Blue Raiders were expected to roll by UTSA, which has struggled. MTSU was down 17 in the second half and came back to tie the score late only to see John Buggs III knock down a 3 to win the game.
The Blue Raiders will be hungry to bounce back at home and avoid picking up a third loss in C-USA play. MTSU has two players averaging double figures in senior forward DeAndre Dishman and junior guard Eli Lawrence. Dishman is scoring 12.0 points per game, while Lawrence is adding 11.8.
What you need to know
It’s still early in the C-USA season but the league race became a whole lot more interesting on Thursday when UNT handled WKU and Florida Atlantic beat UAB.
The Blazers looked like the best team in the league before the season began. They still might be the best team out there, but now every team in the league has at least one league loss – except FAU.
The Owls are 3-0 and have beaten UNT in addition to UAB.
It’s too early to start looking too closely at the league standings. What we do know is that UNT can really help its cause by beating MTSU to complete the sweep of its road trip.
The Blue Raiders are sure to come out ready to play after dropping a game at UTSA. That’s a terrible loss no matter how one looks at it.
UNT has been playing some of its best basketball of late, largely because it has been able to get some of its secondary threats going. Scott was terrific against WKU, and Rubin Jones has been rounding into form after recovering from offseason knee surgery.
A win over MTSU would be another key step forward for UNT, which has a tough game at FAU coming up. The Owls handed the Mean Green their only loss in league play thus far.
