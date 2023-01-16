North Texas at Florida International
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami
Records: UNT 14-4, 5-2 Conference USA; FIU 8-9, 2-4 Conference USA
Last game: Florida Atlantic 66, UNT 62; Western Kentucky 70, FIU 59
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored 13 points after hitting all but one of his four attempts from 3-point range in UNT’s loss to FAU. The senior has been hot from deep of late, going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc in UNT’s last two games. He is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in UNT’s loss to FAU. He also scored 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. The senior has scored at least 20 points in three of UNT’s last five games and is averaging 17.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady took two shots from 3-point range and hit one of them for his only points of the game in UNT’s loss to FAU. The senior has hit one 3 in four of UNT’s last five games and is averaging 3.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott is playing his best basketball of the season over the last few weeks. He scored a career high 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in UNT’s loss to FAU and has scored in double figures in four straight games. He is averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane was something of a forgotten man in UNT’s loss to FAU. The junior got into foul trouble, took just three shots from the floor and missed them all. He finished with one point on a free throw. Ousmane is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Florida International
FIU has been tough to beat at home all year and has an 8-3 record in Miami. The Panthers have lost all six of their road games.
Sophomore guard Denver Jones is averaging 18.9 points per game to lead FIU and scored 24 points in a loss to UNT earlier this year. Freshman guard Arturo Dean is adding 12.5 points per game for a guard-oriented team.
What you need to know
UNT lost its second straight heart-breaking game to FAU on Saturday. The Mean Green were up five midway through the second half before the Owls came back and grabbed a two-point lead late.
Perry missed a go-ahead 3 late and FAU hung on for the win.
The challenge for UNT is to respond against a solid FIU team that has a few quality wins this season. The Panthers knocked off UAB and Charlotte back-to-back in early January.
UNT is two games behind FAU in the loss column after the Owls won their first six games in league play. The Mean Green have some ground to make up if they want to repeat as C-USA’s regular season champion.
Beating FIU and completing a season sweep of the Panthers would be a key step in the right direction,
The UNT women are also in action today at home against FIU. Here’s a link to today’s story looking at both games.
