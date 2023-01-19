UNT-Rice CT
Buy Now

North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry drives into the paint for duing the Mean Green's game against Louisiana Tech earlier this season at the Super Pit. UNT will host Rice tonight.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Rice at North Texas

When: 7 p.m. tonight

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you