North Texas vs. San Jose State
Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship
When: 4:30 p.m. today
Where: Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas
Records: UNT 3-1, San Jose State 4-1
Last game: UNT 73, Paul Quinn 43; San Jose State 80, Northern Colorado 69
TV: FloHoops
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry has come back with a vengeance after missing UNT's first two games of the season with a knee injury. He scored 21 points in a win over Fresno State and followed up by scoring 10 points in a win over Paul Quinn. The senior is averaging 15.5 points per game.
G: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry burst onto the scene in his UNT debut, scoring 20 points in a win over Southern Nazarene. He's cooled down a bit since and has failed to score in double figures in any of the Mean Green's last three games. The senior is averaging 9.0 points per game and has seven assists on the season.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady scored three points after hitting one of his two shots from the field, both of which came from 3-point range, in UNT's win over Paul Quinn. The senior is just 2-for-14 on the season. He is averaging 1.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott endured a rare off night in UNT's win over Paul Quinn. The sophomore scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting but did grab eight rebounds. Scott is averaging 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane is coming off a good night offensively in UNT's win over Paul Quinn. The junior scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. He is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Scouting San Jose State
San Jose State is off to a good start and has dropped just one game, a nine-point loss to a Hofstra, a solid team that is 4-1 on the season.
Junior guard Omari Moore is averaging 16.2 points per game to lead three San Jose State players who are averaging double figures.
What you need to know
UNT headed to headed to the Bahamas for two reasons — to play a higher level of competition that will boost its strength of schedule and compete in a tournament environment.
The Mean Green have faced a couple of legitimate tests early in the season. UNT was blown out by St. Mary's but did come back and beat Fresno State.
Perry has been terrific since missing the first two games of the season. Point guard Rubin Jones has also shown signs of rounding into form following offseason knee surgery. He's averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in limited action.
UNT will play three games in three days beginning this afternoon. The Mean Green should have a much better idea of what they have as a team after its three games in the Bahamas.