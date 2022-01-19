Charlotte at North Texas
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 11-4, 4-1 Conference USA; Charlotte 9-6, 2-1 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 65, Western Kentucky 60; Florida Atlantic 96, Charlotte 67
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones posted a solid all-around game in UNT’s win over WKU, scoring six points, handing out four assists and picking up two steals. The sophomore committed just three turnovers while playing nearly 35 minutes against WKU and is averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in UNT’s win over WKU and has been playing well of late. He scored 11 points in UNT’s win over Marshall earlier in the week. The senior is averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride endured a rare off night offensively in UNT’s win over WKU, scoring three points. The senior went 1-for-5 from field after scoring in double figures in four straight games. He is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists in one of his better all-around performances of the season in UNT’s win over WKU. He is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT’s win over WKU and has scored in double figures in consecutive games. He posted a monster game with 22 points and 11 rebounds last week in a win over Marshall.
Scouting Charlotte:
Charlotte started 2-0 in C-USA before being blown out by FAU in its last game.
The 49ers are still sitting in a tie at the top of the league’s East Division standings with Old Dominion and feature one of C-USA’s best players in guard Jahmir Young. The 6-foot-1 junior ranks second in the league with an average of 20.2 points per game.
“He’s dangerous because he can make 3s,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said of Young. “He has the physicality to finish at the rim and the skill to make deep 3s. He can do it all.”
Charlotte works to get Young free any way it can.
“Charlotte’s ball movement is great,” McCasland said. “They include a lot of people in it, are always in constant movement and make you guard multiple actions. They stretch you in terms of the amount of time you have to defend.”
What you need to know:
UNT is on a roll after winning its last three games and will take on two of the better teams in C-USA’s East Division in Charlotte and Old Dominion this week.
The Mean Green know both teams will present a challenge.
“When you look at the standings heading into last week, they had the best records in the East,” McCasland said. “We know both of those teams are tough and disciplined. They’re not going to be uncomfortable playing the style we are playing. They will be well prepared.”
This game has all the makings of a grind-it-out, half-court affair. UNT ranks No. 356 out of 358 teams nationally in pace of play. UNT’s average possession runs 20.7 seconds.
The matchup to watch will be between UNT’s guards and Charlotte’s backcourt.
Perry has been terrific all season for UNT and has hit a host of big shots. Young is one of the more complete guards in C-USA.
Perry, Murray and McBride will go head-to-head with Young as well as Austin Butler and Clyde Trapp. Butler is averaging 12.2 points per game, while Trapp is adding 10.1 to give Charlotte three guards averaging double figures.