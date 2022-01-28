North Texas at Louisiana Tech
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana
Records: UNT 14-4, 7-1 Conference USA; Louisiana Tech 16-4, 7-1 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 63, Southern Miss 54; Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 63
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones scored 10 points and handed out seven assists in UNT's win over Southern Miss. He has stepped into a larger role over the Mean Green's last two games when Tylor Perry has been limited by injury. Jones is averaging 8.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray has gone 2-for-3 from 3-point range and scored six points in each of UNT's last two game. Murray has 31 steals on the season. He is averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride is coming off his best game of the season, a 21-point outing in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The senior hit five 3s against the Golden Eagles and has scored in double figures in two of UNT's last three games. He is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The senior has 19 assists in UNT's last five games and has become a key playmaker. He is averaging 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane saw his string of double-figure scoring games end at four when he scored four points against Southern Miss. The sophomore is shooting 49.6% from the field and is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Louisiana Tech:
The Bulldogs are one of the most potent offensive teams in C-USA. The Bulldogs are averaging 78.7 points per game, a total that ranks second to UAB in the league.
Bulldogs forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. averages 17.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game and is one of the best players in the league. Guards Amorie Archibald (14.1), Keaston Willis (11.1) and Cobe Williams (10.3) are also averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
UNT heads into its game against Louisiana Tech in a three-way tie for first place in C-USA's West Division with the Bulldogs and UAB at 7-1.
The Mean Green's lone loss in conference play so far came against UAB. The last thing UNT wants is to be sitting at 0-2 in games against the teams it is competing against for the division title.
The big question heading into the weekend is if Tylor Perry will be available for the Mean Green. Perry went down after a hard fall in a loss to Old Dominion last week and didn't play against Southern Miss.
Perry is averaging 14.3 points per game. UNT coach Grant McCasland was confident Perry would be back soon before UNT left for its game at Southern Miss on Thursday.
The game will offer a stark contrast in styles. UNT plays at one of the slowest paces in the country, while Louisiana Tech likes to push the ball.
The matchup between Lofton and Ousmane will be one to watch. Ousmane is one of the few players on UNT's roster with the size and strength to match up with Lofton.
Here's a link to the preview story that was posted earlier today that also looks forward to the UNT women's team's game against the Lady Techsters.