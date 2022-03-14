Texas State at North Texas
NIT opening round
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 24-6; Texas State 21-7
Last game: Louisiana Tech 42, UNT 36; Louisiana 79, Texas State 72
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Sports Network
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Rubin Jones, 6-5, So. — Jones tied his season low with two points in UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech. The sophomore went 1-for-4 from the field, missed both of his 3-pont attempts and his only free throw. He is averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and has handed out 66 assists on the season.
G: JJ Murray, 6-1, Sr. — Murray endured a tough shooting night in UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech and didn't score. The senior missed all six of his shots from the field, including all four of his attempts from 3-point range. He is averaging 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game to go along with a team-high 47 steals.
G: Mardrez McBride, 6-2, Sr. — McBride scored nine points after experiencing an off shooting night from 3-point range, where he hit just one of his six attempts, against Louisiana Tech. The senior had scored in double figures in five straight games. He is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
F: Thomas Bell, 6-6, Sr. — Bell was UNT's lone player who scored in double figures in the Mean Green's loss to Louisiana Tech. He scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Bulldogs. The senior is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, So. — Ousmane was a force on the glass during UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech. The sophomore pulled down 10 rebounds, but had an off night offensively. He scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting. Ousmane is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Scouting Texas State:
Texas State's season unfolded in a similar manner to that of UNT.
The Bobcats won their second straight Sun Belt regular season title with a game to spare. Texas State went on to win its final game before the conference tournament to extend its winning streak to nine games.
That streak came to an end when UNT lost its opening game in the Sun Belt tournament to Louisiana.
The Bobcats will look to get back on track behind a solid backcourt lead by Caleb Asberry. The senior is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection.
What you need to know:
UNT will look to bounce back after a tough outing in the C-USA tournament when it faces Texas State in the NIT.
The Mean Green struggled against Louisiana Tech and have now dropped two of their last three games after ripping off 15 straight wins.
The challenge for UNT is finding the motivation and will to rally. The Mean Green won a game in the NCAA tournament last season and had several players from that team back.
Falling short of getting back to the tournament was a blow for those veterans, especially the seniors in their last year. UNT coach Grant McCasland and his players talked about having two options.
UNT could pull together and make the most of another opportunity to play in the NIT or they could fold. It took the Mean Green some time to regroup, but they said Monday that they are ready to rally together.
We will see if that's the case when they take on Texas State. The Bobcats have plenty of talent and are perfectly capable of ending the Mean Green's season.