The University of North Texas athletics department finished with a $2.7 million budget surplus for the fiscal year that ended in August — despite facing numerous challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT recently submitted its annual financial report to the NCAA. The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy this week.
The school reported revenue of $46.7 million, a figure that was bolstered by UNT counting donations toward the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility and Bruzzy’s UNT Golf Practice Facility that were finally spent last fiscal year.
The Lovelace & McNatt indoor football facility opened in fall 2019 and cost $16 million. Bruzzy’s opened in the fall and cost $3 million.
UNT reported $7 million in donations last year, up from $2.3 million the previous year.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker credited the school’s performance on the NCAA report to its administration and coaches being financially efficient during the pandemic. UNT reduced expenses without cutting scholarships or critical support for its athletes.
“I am pleased that we continue to be financially healthy after the instability created by the pandemic,” Baker said in a statement to the Record-Chronicle. “The job isn’t finished, but our coaches and staff have been diligent in ensuring we are making financially prudent decisions, which leaves us well positioned.”
UNT reached that point despite the pandemic’s impact.
The school was forced to reduce capacity at events and saw its ticket revenue fall by more than $1 million. UNT’s revenue from parking and concession sales was also down nearly $600,000.
Those losses were offset by a reduction in expenses related to the pandemic. UNT’s game expenses were down more than $540,000, while team travel expenses were down $442,000.
UNT’s bottom line was also bolstered by the university covering the cost of COVID-19 testing for all of its departments. The university covered $1.45 million in testing costs for the athletics department and also increased its financial support for the department by $700,000.
The return of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament also added to UNT’s revenue. UNT played in the tournament for the first time since 2010, which also helped bolster its NCAA distribution, which was up nearly $1.3 million to $1.8 million.
UNT made its first large payment on debt for the Lovelace & McNatt facility, increasing the school’s debt service, rental and leasing costs by $3.2 million to $8.9 million.
The challenge now for UNT is to build on a good year financially, attract fans back to games and prepare for its move to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT is among six schools that will move from Conference USA to the American. The American announced it is expanding in October.
The timing of the schools joining the league has yet to be determined.
“Moving forward, we must recapture the momentum and growth trajectory we had in ticket sales and Mean Green Scholarship Fund donations prior to the pandemic to ensure we have the resources needed to compete in the American Athletic Conference,” Baker said. “Our donors and supporters have keyed the growth of our programs and will be integral as we transition conferences.”