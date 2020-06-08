The North Texas athletic department recently added to its list of accomplishments academically as the school year came to a close.
UNT’s student-athletes combined to post a 3.46 GPA for the spring semester, a record mark for the program.
UNT had 14 programs finish with a GPA above 3.0 for the spring term. The school’s football program came in at 3.19, marking the first time it has finished with a semester GPA of at least 3.0.
UNT’s men’s basketball team had a 3.23 GPA, while its women’s basketball team came in at 3.39.
UNT saw 87% (304 of 350) of its athletes post a GPA of at least 3.0, including 84 who recorded a 4.0.
The school’s athletes posted a 3.01 GPA in the fall. UNT’s yearlong GPA of 3.21 is the best on record.
“With as much adversity and fluidity as we had this spring with the Coronavirus and students having their world turned upside down midway through the semester, this was a remarkable semester,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “Our academic staff and coaches maintained a plan for success with remote learning, and I’m incredibly proud of our student-athletes as they stayed the course and finished the semester in exemplary fashion.”
UNT’s record academic year coincided with a successful year competitively.
The Mean Green won the Conference USA women’s soccer tournament for the third straight year and played in the NCAA tournament. UNT men’s basketball team won the C-USA regular season title and was the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that was called off after the first round due to the spread of COVID-19.