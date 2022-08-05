Brelan Chancellor
North Texas wide receiver Brelan Chancellor breaks free for a touchdown in the Mean Green’s win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

 DRC file photo

North Texas announced its six-member 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Friday, a group highlighted by three football players from UNT’s top teams of the last 25 years.

Defensive end Adrian Awasom, wide receiver Brelan Chancellor and offensive lineman Nick Zuniga are in the class, which also includes Rachel Holden (soccer), Jessica Hulsebosch (volleyball) and Rives McBee (men’s golf).

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

