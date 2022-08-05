North Texas announced its six-member 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Friday, a group highlighted by three football players from UNT’s top teams of the last 25 years.
Defensive end Adrian Awasom, wide receiver Brelan Chancellor and offensive lineman Nick Zuniga are in the class, which also includes Rachel Holden (soccer), Jessica Hulsebosch (volleyball) and Rives McBee (men’s golf).
The class was selected after a vote of the Mean Green for Life Letterwinners Association, Hall of Fame members and the Hall of Fame committee.
Awasom and Zuniga both played key roles in the Mean Green winning four straight Sun Belt Conference titles from 2001-04. Zuniga was a four-time all-conference selection and helped clear the way for Patrick Cobbs to win the national rushing title in 2003.
Awasom was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection and played on all four of UNT’s Sun Belt title teams.
Chancellor was one of the key playmakers on UNT’s 2013 team that finished 9-4 and beat UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Holden was a four-time all-conference selection and helped guide UNT to three Conference USA titles.
Hulsebosch led the UNT volleyball team in digs in all four years of her career and is one of the best defensive players in the history of the program.
McBee was the No. 1 player for the UNT golf team in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He helped lead UNT to a 32-8-3 dual match record, won 16 individual titles and helped guide the team to a third-place finish in the 1962 NCAA Championship.
